Rs 6 Lakh Crore Wiped Out In Hours As Sensex Crashes Today: Key Reasons Every Investor Should Know

The Indian stock market came under heavy selling pressure on Monday, September 28. The Sensex fell over 1,000 points during morning trade. The Nifty 50 also slipped below the key 23,000 mark. By around 12:18 PM, the Nifty was trading at 22,833.75, down 307 points or 1.33 per cent. The Sensex stood at 72,936.39, down 959 points or 1.30%. The sell-off wiped out nearly Rs 6 lakh crore from the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies.

The fall came after both benchmarks had already recorded their seventh consecutive weekly decline. Investors are now tracking crude prices, the rupee, foreign fund flows and global interest-rate signals closely.

Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today?

The latest fall is not linked to one factor. Several global and domestic concerns have led to the stock market crash.

Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $100

Rising crude oil prices are among the biggest concerns for India. Brent crude moved close to $107 a barrel as uncertainty around the US-Iran conflict increased. India imports a large part of its crude oil requirement. Higher oil prices can therefore increase the country’s import bill. They can also add to inflation and put pressure on the rupee. Higher fuel and transportation costs can also affect company margins.

US-Iran Tensions Add To Market Pressure

Geopolitical uncertainty has become another major concern for investors. Tensions between the US and Iran intensified after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal linked to a seven-day ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said, “I reject this agreement.”

The Strait of Hormuz is important for global energy supplies. Any prolonged disruption can keep crude prices elevated. Markets are therefore closely watching developments in the region.

US Bond Yields Rise To Multi-Year Highs

The steep increase in the yields of US Treasury bonds is another worry. According to the report, the 10-year Treasury bond yield rose past 5.2 per cent which has reched its highest level since 2004. The 30-year yield has risen beyond 5.5 per cent as well.

Rising yields in the US will likely invest in dollar-denominated debt securities more profitable and hence may lead to reduced interest among investors in risky emerging market stocks like those in India.

Foreign Investors Keep Selling Indian Stocks

Foreign investor outflows have added another layer of pressure. Foreign investors sold Indian equities worth a net Rs 3,694 crore on Friday, according to provisional NSE data. Their total equity outflows through exchanges had reached Rs 25,682 crore during September.

The continued foreign selling has remained a weak spot for Indian equities. Large-cap stocks are especially important because heavy selling in index-heavy companies can quickly pull the benchmark indices lower.

Banking Stocks Among Biggest Losers

Banking and financial stocks were among the major losers during Monday’s early trade. This matters because banks and financial companies have a significant weight in the Sensex and Nifty. A broad fall across these stocks can have a larger impact on the benchmark indices.

The weakness also spread beyond large companies. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices were both down more than 1% during the session.

What Investors Are Watching Now

For the market, crude oil remains a key trigger. The rupee is another important factor. The rupee weakened to around 95.89 against the US dollar in early trade. Market participants are also watching foreign fund flows and global bond yields.

Analysts are also tracking the Nifty’s 23,000 level after the index slipped below it. Market reports have identified the 22,800-22,700 zone as another area to watch if selling continues.

For now, the combination of expensive oil, geopolitical uncertainty, higher US yields and foreign selling is keeping Indian equities under pressure.