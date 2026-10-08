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Home > Business News > Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out As Sensex Crashes 1000 Points: What Is Causing The Bloodbath At Dalal Street?

Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out As Sensex Crashes 1000 Points: What Is Causing The Bloodbath At Dalal Street?

Indian markets plunged on October 8, with the Sensex losing over 1,150 points and Nifty nearing 22,200 as rising crude prices, FII selling, rupee weakness and RBI tightening triggered a broad selloff.

Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out as Sensex Crashes 1000 Points (Image: AI-generated)
Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out as Sensex Crashes 1000 Points (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-08 15:27 IST

Dalal Street woke up on Thursday, October 8, with the previous day’s news still hanging over it. The Sensex opened at 72,668 and the Nifty 50 at 22,599.05. By afternoon, both were deep in the red.

The slide only deepened as the session went on. By 1:31 pm, the Sensex was at 71,605.71, down 1,032.99 points or 1.42%. The Nifty stood at 22,260.85, down 342.20 points or 1.51%.

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The Numbers Keep Falling

By 1:50 pm, the Sensex was down about 1,070 points and the Nifty about 365 points. At 2:10 pm, the Sensex had lost 1,151 points, or 1.59%, to trade near 71,477, while the Nifty was down 395 points, or 1.75%, at 22,209.

The Sensex touched an intraday low of 71,550.76 and the Nifty fell to 22,228 earlier in the session.

How Rs 8 Lakh Crore Disappeared?

The damage to investor wealth was just as striking. At the open, the combined market capitalisation of Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,70,98,931 crore. By 1:40 pm, it had dropped to Rs 4,62,55,625 crore. That is a fall of roughly Rs 8.4 lakh crore in a few hours.

Why Is the Market Falling? Five Triggers

  1. The interest rate increase by RBI and its new stand. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India increased the interest rate by 25 bps to 5.50% and changed its stand from being neutral to calibrated tightening due to rising risks to inflation as a result of higher oil prices and tightened global monetary conditions. The rate increase was largely expected. What created concern for the market was that of changing the stand which implies that tightening will not stop here. Economists expect another increase by 25 bps in the next policy review on December 4.
  2. Oil prices above $104. Brent crude rose by about 3.9% to $104 per barrel as supply worries remained in the Middle East while WTI increased by about 3.9% to $91.71. India is one of the biggest buyers of crude and rising oil prices mean higher inflation, higher import bill, lower value of the rupee and increased costs for businesses.
  3. Continued sales by foreign investors. On Wednesday, foreign institutional investors had sold shares worth Rs 6,121.37 crore in the cash segment, which followed sales worth Rs 2,961.30 crore on Tuesday and Rs 4,699.14 crore on Monday. Prior to that, foreign institutional investors had sold shares worth Rs 9,484.22 crore on October 1, Rs 10,148.41 crore on September 30 and Rs 9,980.22 crore on September 29. This totals up to approximately Rs 43,395 crore in six days. However, domestic institutional investors had bought shares worth Rs 4,596.57 crore on Wednesday and Rs 5,088.92 crore on Tuesday.
  4. Weaker rupee. The rupee was trading at levels around 96.76 against the US dollar, near its all-time lows due to high crude prices, capital outflows and higher US yields.
  5. Selling across the board. Almost every sector was in the red. The Nifty Metal index plunged 3.40%, Realty fell 2.68%, Oil & Gas 2.60%, Healthcare 2.31%, Pharma 2.26% and Auto 2.01%. The Nifty Midcap 50 dropped 2.21% and the Smallcap 100 fell 2.17%.

The Biggest Losers, and the Few Winners

Among Sensex stocks, ITC fell 4.09%, Adani Ports 3.88%, Titan 3.67%, PowerGrid 2.84%, BEL 2.68%, IndiGo 2.62% and Reliance 2.56%.

Only a handful of stocks held up, all from the IT space: TCS rose 1.06%, Tech Mahindra 0.87%, Infosys 0.77% and HCLTech 0.65%.

A Positive Note That Got Drowned Out

There was some good news for the economy. The World Bank has raised its growth outlook for India. But on Thursday, concerns about inflation, oil and tighter monetary policy overshadowed that optimism. Meanwhile, the GST Council meeting in New Delhi was also on investors’ radar for its possible impact on consumption and business costs.

What Happens Next

Will crude stay near $104, or ease?
Will foreign investors keep pulling money out?
Can the rupee hold, or will it slip to fresh lows?
Will the RBI raise rates again in December?
Will the Nifty hold the 22,200 to 22,000 zone, which analysts see as the next key support?

For now, Dalal Street is watching oil, the rupee, foreign flows and global bond yields, and bracing for what the next session brings.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: ‘Dragged By Hair, Thrown To Ground’ — Chandrapur School Principal Booked Over Alleged Assault On Class 9 Student

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Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out As Sensex Crashes 1000 Points: What Is Causing The Bloodbath At Dalal Street?
Tags: business newshome-hero-pos-1Market FallingMarket Falling newsmarket newsniftysensex newsstock market news

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Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out As Sensex Crashes 1000 Points: What Is Causing The Bloodbath At Dalal Street?

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Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out As Sensex Crashes 1000 Points: What Is Causing The Bloodbath At Dalal Street?
Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out As Sensex Crashes 1000 Points: What Is Causing The Bloodbath At Dalal Street?
Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out As Sensex Crashes 1000 Points: What Is Causing The Bloodbath At Dalal Street?
Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out As Sensex Crashes 1000 Points: What Is Causing The Bloodbath At Dalal Street?
Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out As Sensex Crashes 1000 Points: What Is Causing The Bloodbath At Dalal Street?

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