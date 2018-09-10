The rupee on Monday plunged to a new low of 72.66 against the US dollar, losing 94 paise from the previous closing mark. Around 12.30 am, the rupee traded at 72.66 per greenback. It had opened at 72.18 per dollar.

Continuing its slide, the Indian rupee touched another fresh low of 72.66 per US dollar on Monday.

The rupee plunged to a new low of 72.66 against the US dollar, losing 94 paise from the previous closing mark.

Around 12.30 am, the rupee traded at 72.66 per greenback. It had opened at 72.18 per dollar.

Along with the decline in global currencies against the dollar and persistent trade tensions, a wider current account deficit of India also weighed on the rupee, an analyst said.

India’s current account deficit in April-June period stood at 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), against 1.9 per cent of GDP in the January-March quarter of 2017-18, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

Congress on Monday carried out the Bharat Bandh protest against the ruling government over the constant hike in fuel prices and fall of Indian Rupee against the Dollar.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More