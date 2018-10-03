The Indian rupee recovered to 73.04 to a US dollar after touching an all-time low on Wednesday after RBI intervention, reports said. According to reports, the rupee opened at a record low of 73.25 against US dollar surpassing the previous low of 72.98, which it had touched on September 18.

It slipped further to – 73.42 – its lowest-ever mark — against the greenback at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market.

Around 11.35 am, the rupee recovered a bit to 73.07 per US dollar mark.

Though, the rupee has recovers from all-time low, high crude oil prices and fears over a hike in key domestic lending rates pulled the Indian rupee to a new record low of over 73 per US dollar.

Research Analysts say sharp rise in the crude oil prices along with steep depreciation in the rupee might push inflation higher in the coming months

Experts say sharp volatility in the domestic equities and steep FIIs outflows from equity and debt segments keeping sentiments bearish for the rupee. The dollar index is hovering around multi-months high as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates aggressively.

