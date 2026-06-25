Rupee Opens 37 Paise Higher at 94.30 Against Dollar; What Drove the Rupee Rally?

The Indian rupee staged a strong comeback after almost hitting the danger mark of 95-per-dollar. What’s behind the bounce, and can the gains stick? The Indian rupee recovers sharply against the dollar as crude oil prices sink. Possible RBI intervention adds muscle to the currency as it rises to 94.67 The Indian rupee staged a sharp recovery on Thursday following a steep decline in global crude oil prices and potential RBI intervention. The Indian currency was opened at 94.30 against the dollar and jumped by 37 paise to 94.67 in early trading from its previous close. The rupee’s rise came during the session when it was hovering near the $95 mark, raising fears of a further slide in the currency.

However, the currency got strong support from the reported action of the RBI, a sharp correction in oil prices and relief in geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Rupee Bounce Back: What is the reason for the rupee’s recovery today?

The main driver behind the rupee’s recovery in the early trading session of Thursday was a severe correction in global crude oil prices. Brent crude dropped over 4% overnight and added to losses in Asian trade to around $72.28 a barrel.

The fall comes after signs that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was returning to normal after an initial agreement to ease tensions between the US, Israel and Iran. Markets are now seeking less disruption to the world’s oil supply, allaying fears of another energy price shock.

For India, which imports almost 90% of its crude oil requirement, cheaper oil is directly beneficial for the country’s import bill and eases pressure on the rupee.

How low have crude oil prices gone?

There has been a significant correction in oil prices.

Brent crude has now dropped below prices seen before the recent spike in tensions in West Asia. The benchmark has declined over 10% this week and over 21% this month, offering some relief for oil-importing economies like India.

Global crude oil prices at 10:40 am IST on June 25

Crude Oil Benchmark Price (US$/barrel) Change (US$) Change (%) WTI Crude 69.43 -0.91 -1.29% Brent Crude 72.56 -1.18 -1.60%

Softer crude prices have also eased concerns on imported inflation, fiscal pressures and India’s current account deficit, all of which are positive for the domestic currency.

Has the RBI stepped in to support the rupee to recover?

Currency traders said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was active in intervention in the foreign exchange market after the rupee came close to breaching the 95-per-dollar level during Wednesday’s session.

Market participants reportedly bought dollars through state-owned banks to prevent the currency from weakening too much and to avoid excessive volatility.

The rupee recovered from its intraday lows and carried that momentum into the opening trade on Thursday.

Apart from intervention, comments from RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra helped to cool forward premium levels and boosted overall market sentiment.

Why didn’t other Asian currencies recover?

The rupee, actually, did better than most of its Asian peers.

Several regional currencies remained under pressure as investors continued to favour the US dollar, expecting the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major peers, touched around 101.50, still well off multi-month lows, on hopes that the US economy will stay solid and that inflation will remain sticky.

The currency rebounded on a widely weaker dollar that helped stem pressure, and it rose as India’s oil outlook recovered, supported by domestic policies.

What are global markets pricing in?

ING said market moves are suggesting to investors that the normalisation of shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz is being priced in faster.

That has relieved fears of prolonged disruption to the world’s energy supplies and traders have started to unwind the steep risk premium that had been supporting oil prices.

Easing geopolitical tensions would also help the currencies of big oil importers such as India.

Can rupee stay strong?

Analysts say the near-term outlook is brighter but a strong US dollar could challenge the rupee.

The domestic currency may stay relatively stable in the near term, supported by a combination of softer crude prices and RBI support. But in the coming weeks, the rupee’s direction will continue to be driven by the movements in global oil prices, US Federal Reserve policy and geopolitical developments.

Meanwhile, the sharp fall in crude oil prices has given timely relief to the rupee, which comfortably recovered from levels that had rattled currency markets just a day earlier.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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