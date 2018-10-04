The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 73.77 to a US dollar on Thursday morning. The sharp fall in rupee value came as a shock to many investors and shareholders. It stood at 73.77 (73.7688) to a dollar – the lowest ever mark. The rupee opened the day’s trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at 73.67 to a dollar from its previous close of 73.34. At 9.50 am, the rupee stood at 73.65 to a greenback.
High crude oil prices and fears over a hike in key domestic lending rates pulled the Indian rupee to a new record low of 73.77 per US dollar.
Yesterday, the rupee recovered to 73.04 to a US dollar after touching an all-time low after the RBI intervention. According to reports, the rupee opened at a record low of 73.25 against US dollar surpassing the previous low of 72.98, which it had touched on September 18. It slipped further to – 73.42 – its lowest-ever mark — against the greenback at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market.
Research Analysts say sharp rise in the crude oil prices along with steep depreciation in the rupee might push inflation higher in the coming months.
