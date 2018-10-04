The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 73.77 to a US dollar on Thursday morning. The sharp fall in rupee value came as a shock to many investors and shareholders. It stood at 73.77 (73.7688) to a dollar -- the lowest ever mark. The rupee opened the day's trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at 73.67 to a dollar from its previous close of 73.34. At 9.50 am, the rupee stood at 73.65 to a greenback.

The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 73.77 to a US dollar on Thursday morning. The sharp fall in rupee value came as a shock to many investors and shareholders. It stood at 73.77 (73.7688) to a dollar – the lowest ever mark. The rupee opened the day’s trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at 73.67 to a dollar from its previous close of 73.34. At 9.50 am, the rupee stood at 73.65 to a greenback.

High crude oil prices and fears over a hike in key domestic lending rates pulled the Indian rupee to a new record low of 73.77 per US dollar.

Yesterday, the rupee recovered to 73.04 to a US dollar after touching an all-time low after the RBI intervention. According to reports, the rupee opened at a record low of 73.25 against US dollar surpassing the previous low of 72.98, which it had touched on September 18. It slipped further to – 73.42 – its lowest-ever mark — against the greenback at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market.

Research Analysts say sharp rise in the crude oil prices along with steep depreciation in the rupee might push inflation higher in the coming months.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More