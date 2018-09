Around 10.40 am the rupee traded at 71.75 to a dollar -- the lowest ever mark -- it has touched against the greenback. It opened the day's trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at 71.44 to a dollar from its previous close of 71.58 to a greenback.

The Indian rupee slipped to a fresh record low of 71.75 against US dollar during the morning trade session on Wednesday.

Around 10.40 am the rupee traded at 71.75 to a dollar — the lowest ever mark — it has touched against the greenback.

It opened the day’s trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at 71.44 to a dollar from its previous close of 71.58 to a greenback.

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More