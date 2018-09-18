The rupee on Tuesday once again hit another historic low against US dollar, dropping by 47 paise and closed at Rs 72.98 (almost 73). According to market analysts, rupee's depreciating value against the dollar is due to China-US trade war issues, increase in crude oil prices and other domestic reasons. Industry experts say that the continuous fall in the value of rupee is also drive by increasing gap between Country's current account deficit.

Going through the phase of its worst performance ever, the rupee has fallen to more than 12 % against the US dollar this year and has also become the worst performing Asian currency year-to-date. Industry experts say that the continuous fall in the value of rupee against the US dollar is also drive by increasing gap between Country’s current account deficit.

The rupee earlier in the day grew a little stronger but by the end of the day, it dropped by another 74 paise closing at Rs 72.99. Concerned about the depreciating value of rupee against the US dollar and rising crude oil prices, PM Modi a couple of days back had chaired an economy review meeting which was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other officials who gave a detailed report on the current financial and economic scenario to the Prime Minister.

Speaking about the meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the PM was satisfied with the economic parameters and the government was also confident that it will achieve an increased growth rate from what was projected in the previous budget session.

Arun Jaitley had also added that the government will be taking 5 major steps to reduce the gap between current fiscal deficit.

