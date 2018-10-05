In the Forex market, the Indian currency opened at 73.56 against the dollar and after sustaining its strength for some time it ultimately ended up crossing the 74-mark.

Continuing the unprecedented downward spiral, the Indian rupee on Friday sunk to an all-time low of 74.20 against the US dollar. The Indian currency was quoted 55 paise lower soon after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its monetary policy, where it kept its key policy rate unchanged. In the Forex market, the Indian currency opened at 73.56 against the dollar and after sustaining its strength for some time it ultimately ended up crossing the 74-mark.

Earlier in the day, while announcing its monetary policy, the RBI kept its lending rates unchanged. The RBI maintained a status quo and kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent. Reverse repo rate stayed at 6.25 percent.

During his media address, RBI governor Urjit Patel stressed that the plummeting value of rupee is moderate in comparison to currencies of other EMEs (emerging markets economies). “The RBI’s response to these unsettled conditions has been to ensure the foreign exchange market remains liquid with no undue volatility,” added Urjit Patel.

However, if the continental market trends are taken into account, the Indian rupee is the worst performing currency in Asia after seeing a record-breaking 13.5% percent fall in its value in 2018 alone.

In the RBI’s fourth bi-monthly policy announcement, it retained the GDP growth estimate at 7.4 percent for the fiscal year ending in March 2019. Although their was no change announced in the lending rates, the RBI changed its policy stance from neutral to claibrated tightening, which means rate cut is out of the question.

In its earlier bi-monthly monetary policy reviews, the RBI had raised the interest rates for two successive times in June and August this year.

