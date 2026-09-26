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Home > Business News > Sahil Luthra and the Changing Landscape of India’s Private Defence Sector

Sahil Luthra and the Changing Landscape of India’s Private Defence Sector

Sahil Luthra and the Changing Landscape of India’s Private Defence Sector

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-26 11:18 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23: Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS), is among the entrepreneurs building businesses around the expanding role of private enterprise in India’s defence sector. His work with VTDS has placed him within a relatively young segment of companies seeking to participate in the country’s efforts towards greater domestic capability in defence and allied areas.

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Founded in 2024, VTDS operates in the small arms and ammunition segment and has been working towards establishing its position within the broader defence ecosystem. The company holds a licence from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for the manufacture and proof-testing of small arms and ammunition. Its activities and proposed capabilities operate within the regulatory framework applicable to the sector.

Sahil Luthra’s entry into the defence industry comes against the backdrop of a broader shift in India’s defence policy and industrial landscape. Over the past decade, the sector has seen increased participation from private companies, alongside government-led initiatives focused on domestic production, technology development and reducing dependence on imports. This has created opportunities for newer enterprises, while also bringing with it regulatory, technological and operational requirements that are distinct from many conventional industries.

At VTDS, he has focused on developing relationships across the defence ecosystem and exploring technology and strategic collaborations. One of the company’s recent developments has been a strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation a.s. of the Czech Republic, associated with the STV Group ecosystem. The partnership involves technology transfer related to small-calibre ammunition and forms part of VTDS’s efforts to build capabilities through international technological cooperation.

The development is also reflective of the changing nature of defence manufacturing, where domestic companies increasingly work with international technology providers while seeking to establish capabilities within India. For companies operating in this space, such collaborations can involve technology, expertise, supply-chain relationships and regulatory considerations alongside commercial objectives.

His work has received attention from business and industry publications, with his entrepreneurial journey and VTDS appearing across multiple media platforms. His recognition in the Hello Entrepreneurs 40 Under 40 further places him among the young business leaders being profiled for their work across different sectors. He was featured on the cover of the 40 Under 40 edition and included among its Top 10 honourees, with the recognition accompanied by extensive online media coverage.

Beyond individual recognition, Luthra’s professional journey reflects the increasing number of entrepreneurs entering sectors that have traditionally been associated with large established institutions. Defence remains a highly regulated industry, and companies operating within it must navigate licensing requirements, technical standards, procurement processes and long development cycles.

For VTDS, the current phase is focused on building the organisation, developing strategic relationships and establishing the capabilities required to participate in this ecosystem. Luthra’s role has involved steering these efforts while representing the company across industry, business and media platforms.

His journey is taking place during a period of considerable change in India’s defence industry. As private participation expands and the ecosystem develops around indigenous capabilities, technology partnerships and specialised enterprises, companies such as VTDS are seeking to find their place within this evolving structure.

The Hello Entrepreneurs 40 Under 40 recognition provides a snapshot of Sahil Luthra’s progress at this stage of that journey. With VTDS still in its early years, the company’s development and its ability to translate its partnerships and plans into sustained capabilities will remain important aspects of its growth in the years ahead.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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