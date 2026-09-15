Sai Baba Peace Torch Ceremony in Malaysia Draws Over 500 Devotees; India’s Deputy High Commissioner and Malaysian Minister Attend

India-Malaysia Unity Takes Centre Stage as Sai Baba Peace Torch Ceremony Draws 500+ Devotees India’s Deputy High Commissioner Hitesh Rajpal and Malaysian Minister Dato’ Sivakrishnan Sivaram join devotees at a spiritually significant gathering organised by the Shirdi Sai Baba Peace Foundation

Tapah [Malaysia], September 15: The Sai Baba Peace Torch brought a powerful message of peace, unity and humanity to Tapah, Malaysia, as more than 500 Sai devotees gathered for a special ceremony dedicated to promoting harmony across communities and nations.

The ceremony was attended by Hitesh Rajpal, Deputy High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, and Malaysian Minister Dato’ Sivakrishnan Sivaram. The event was led by Aushim Khetarpal (Aushimji), Head of the Shirdi Sai Baba Peace Foundation, who was invited by Datuk SP Kannan (Kannan Baba) and the South Malaysian Sai Baba organisation to bring the Peace Torch to the gathering.

The ceremony witnessed an emotional response from devotees as the Peace Torch was carried through the gathering. Several devotees came forward to touch and hold the torch, while others stood with folded hands. The deeply emotional atmosphere reflected the significance attached to the torch as a symbol of peace, compassion, and universal brotherhood.

Speaking on the occasion, Aushimji reiterated the Foundation’s core philosophy, “Spirituality is Humanity.”

“This torch is not about one religion or one nation. It belongs to humanity. Whether Christian, Tamil, Parsi, Muslim or Hindu, before anything else, we are human beings,” said Aushimji.

He further highlighted the emotional connection witnessed during the ceremony, saying, “When people from different backgrounds come together, and tears flow simply by touching a symbol of peace, you realise that peace is not merely an idea. Peace is an emotion. Humanity does not need a passport, a religion or a language.”

The participation of Hitesh Rajpal, Deputy High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, underlined the longstanding cultural and spiritual ties between India and Malaysia. The presence of Dato’ Sivakrishnan Sivaram further added to the significance of the gathering, bringing together representatives of India and Malaysia alongside devotees in a shared expression of peace and harmony.

The Sai Baba Peace Torch is part of the Shirdi Sai Baba Peace Foundation’s international peace initiative and has travelled across borders carrying its message of peace, service and compassion. Its journey has included associations with institutions and humanitarian landmarks such as the United Nations, South Africa, the Mahatma Gandhi Foundation, the Mother Teresa Foundation, the Vatican and Amma.

Following its Malaysia chapter, the Peace Torch is scheduled to continue its international journey towards the World Peace Palace in The Hague, Baba Mundi and the Vatican, before travelling onward to South Africa. The torch is subsequently expected to return to India for the grand finale of the Foundation’s international peace initiative, planned for April next year.

The Tapah gathering marked another significant chapter in the journey of the Peace Torch, bringing together people from different backgrounds around a common message of peace and humanity.

The Shirdi Sai Baba Peace Foundation continues to promote the belief that spirituality is not confined by religion, nationality or geographical boundaries, but is ultimately rooted in humanity and the shared aspiration for a peaceful world.

“Spirituality is Humanity.”

About Shirdi Sai Baba Peace Foundation

The Shirdi Sai Baba Peace Foundation is dedicated to promoting peace, harmony, compassion and humanity through spiritual and humanitarian initiatives.

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