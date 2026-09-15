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Home > Business News > Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme

Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme

Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-15 20:17 IST

Ten-day celebrations to include social service initiatives, with a 76-kg cake to be cut to mark PM Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday

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Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 15: Sairam Yuvak Mandal is organising its 29th Ganesh Mahotsav at the community hall at Althan, near Bhatar Road in Surat. The celebrations will begin on September 14 and feature a grand pandal based on the theme of Odisha’s famous Konark Sun Temple.

Popularly known as ‘Mannat Ka Raja’, the Ganesh idol attracts thousands of devotees who believe that their wishes are fulfilled after offering prayers here.

Konark Sun Temple theme

Kamal Mewawala, Organiser of Sairam Yuvak Mandal said, that the pandal has been designed around the theme of the Konark Sun temple. He said that a large number of devotees often return to the pandal to offer a mangalmurti idol, as well as gold and silver jewellery and gemstone necklaces, after their wishes are fulfilled. He added that around 80 to 100 idols are offered by devotees every year, while 96 idols were offered during last year’s celebrations.

Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme

76-kg cake to mark PM’s birthday

Sairam Yuvak Mandal will also organise a special celebration on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday during the Ganesh Mahotsav. A 76-kg cake will be cut to mark his 76th birthday. A special Maha Aarti, with the participation of sanitation workers, members of the transgender community and people from different faiths, including Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian communities, will also be organised on the occasion.

Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme

Narendra Modi and successive chief ministers have visited the pandal

Sairam Yuvak Mandal’s Ganesh Mahotsav has a notable history. Narendra Modi, who was then Chief Minister of Gujarat, visited the pandal in 2012 to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. Former Chief Ministers Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani, as well as the current Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, have also visited the pandal over the years.

The ten-day celebration will combine religious festivities with social service initiatives. Cultural programmes, notebook distribution and special Maha Aartis promoting social harmony will be organised throughout the festival.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme
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Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme

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Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme
Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme
Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme
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Sairam Yuvak Mandal to celebrate 29th Ganesh Mahotsav with ‘Konark Sun Temple’ theme

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