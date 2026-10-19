SAKTU Brings Bihar’s Traditional Food Heritage to Noida Kali Bari’s Durgotsav 2026, Championing Rural Livelihoods and Authentic Indian Nutrition

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19: As the vibrant celebrations of Durgotsav 2026 enter their final days at Noida Kali Bari, SAKTU Foods, an emerging Indian food brand committed to preserving traditional food practices and creating rural livelihood opportunities, is connecting with the community through its participation at the Durga Puja celebrations from 15 to 20 October.

At its stall, SAKTU is introducing visitors to the authentic goodness of traditionally prepared SAKTU Chana Sattu and MATUK Makhana, bringing together India’s rich food heritage, mindful everyday eating and a mission rooted in grassroots empowerment.

The participation reflects SAKTU’s belief that traditional Indian foods deserve a place in modern urban households not merely as nostalgic favourites, but as wholesome, thoughtfully prepared everyday choices.

A Celebration of Culture, Community and Heritage

Organised by the Noida Durga Puja Samiti, a sub-committee of the Noida Bengali Cultural Association (NBCA), Durgotsav 2026 brings the community together for religious observances, cultural expression and social connection. Noida Kalibari’s cultural journey began with local residents coming together to preserve and promote Bengali traditions, with the first Durga Puja in Noida celebrated in October 1983.

This year’s programme combines the devotion and festive spirit of Durga Puja with a vibrant line-up of performances, including classical and contemporary dance, music, theatre, poetry and other cultural presentations. The programme features local and invited performers, including dance groups, singers and artists associated with popular televised music competitions.

As the celebrations approach their concluding days, the venue continues to offer residents and families an opportunity to experience the richness of Bengali culture, reconnect with traditions and discover local brands that share a commitment to Indian heritage.

SAKTU: Rooted in Tradition, Created for Today

SAKTU was founded on a simple but powerful idea: India does not need to reinvent its traditional superfoods; it needs to preserve their authenticity and make them accessible to today’s consumers.

Chana sattu, a traditional food made from roasted Bengal gram, has nourished generations of Indian households, farmers and working communities. SAKTU seeks to bridge the gap between traditional preparation and modern lifestyles by bringing back the goodness of chana sattu made using carefully selected roasted Bengal gram and traditional hand-stone grinding, known as chakki.

Under its broader vision, Mission SAKTU goes beyond food. The brand aims to contribute to the rural Indian economy by supporting small farmers at the grassroots, creating dignified employment opportunities for rural women close to their native communities, and helping preserve traditional food-making skills.

The brand’s flagship SAKTU Chana Sattu is designed for versatile everyday use, from refreshing sweet and savoury sattu drinks to traditional recipes and modern meal preparations. Its sub-brand, MATUK, extends the same appreciation for Indian food traditions to makhana, offering consumers traditional and contemporary snacking options.

Ms Sonam, Co-founder of SAKTU, on the Vision Behind the Brand

“We started SAKTU with a belief that the food traditions we grew up with deserve to be preserved, respected and brought back into everyday life. For generations, families across India have relied on simple, nourishing foods like chana sattu, prepared with care using methods passed down through generations. We felt that somewhere along the way, convenience and mass production had begun to distance consumers from the taste and authenticity they expected from their food.

“Our mission is twofold. On one side, we want to create meaningful economic opportunities in rural India by supporting small farmers and enabling rural women to earn with dignity without having to leave their native communities. On the other, we want to bring authentic Indian superfoods back to urban kitchens and dining tables foods that people remember from their childhood and their homes, but often struggle to find in the form they truly value.

“With SAKTU, we are bringing back traditionally roasted chana and hand-stone grinding, or chakki, while building a brand that connects rural producers with modern consumers. For us, Mission SAKTU is about more than selling a food product. It is about preserving heritage, creating livelihoods and making sure that the goodness of India’s traditional foods continues to reach future generations.”

Customer Voices: A Warm Welcome for SAKTU and MATUK

The response from visitors at the Noida Kali Bari stall has reinforced the brand’s belief that consumers value not only the products themselves, but also the thought and purpose behind them.

Priyanka Pathak, a Noida resident and regular customer of SAKTU Foods, shared her experience after trying SAKTU Sattu and MATUK Makhana:

“I had a wonderful experience trying Saktu Sattu and Matuk Makhana. What I particularly appreciate is the thoughtfulness behind the products, with carefully handpicked ingredients and a strong focus on quality. It’s lovely to see brands bringing traditional Indian food goodness into our everyday lives while maintaining a commitment to quality. I’m happy to have explored these products and wish both brands continued success and growth!”

— Priyanka Pathak, Noida

Her experience reflects the opportunity for homegrown Indian brands to connect traditional food wisdom with the expectations of today’s consumers, who increasingly seek products that combine taste, quality and a meaningful story.

Taking Traditional Indian Goodness to More Homes

SAKTU is steadily expanding the accessibility of its flagship Chana Sattu beyond community events and direct consumer engagement.

Consumers can explore and order SAKTU products through the brand’s official website, www.saktufoods.com. SAKTU Chana Sattu is also available on Blinkit in select Delhi NCR locations, helping consumers discover the traditional Indian superfood through quick commerce. The brand is also expanding its online retail presence, including Amazon, with wider platform availability planned.

Through its participation at Noida Kali Bari, SAKTU hopes to build stronger connections with consumers, celebrate India’s diverse cultural and culinary heritage, and encourage more households to rediscover traditional foods as part of everyday life.

As Durgotsav 2026 draws towards its final celebrations, SAKTU remains committed to its guiding belief: preserving the goodness of our roots while creating opportunities for the communities that keep those traditions alive.

About SAKTU Foods

SAKTU is an Indian food brand focused on bringing traditional Indian foods, beginning with Chana Sattu, back to modern kitchens. Its flagship product is made from roasted Bengal gram using traditional hand-stone grinding methods, inspired by generations of Indian food-making practices. Through Mission SAKTU, the brand aims to support rural livelihoods, create employment opportunities for rural women and strengthen connections between grassroots producers and urban consumers.

MATUK, from the house of SAKTU, brings the goodness of makhana to contemporary snacking through traditional and flavoured offerings.

For product enquiries and orders

Website: https://saktufoods.com/

WhatsApp: +91 92174 98783

Blinkit: Search for SAKTU Chana Sattu in supported locations.

Media contact: Amit

Email: care@saktufoods.com

Website: https://saktufoods.com/