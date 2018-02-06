Mentioning that salaried employees are best taxpayers, CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra on Tuesday said that in personal tax category, 1.89 crore salaried employees gave Rs 1,48,000 crore and 1.88 cr business persons gave Rs 44,000 crore. So, we put standard deduction of Rs 40,000 to all salaried persons. Earlier, Finance Minister while presenting Budget 2018 on February 1 proposed to allow a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 in lieu of the present exemption in respect of transport allowance and reimbursement of miscellaneous medical expenses.

Earlier, presenting the Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed to reintroduce a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 for salaried taxpayers in lieu of present exemption of transport allowance and reimbursement of miscellaneous medical expenses that will involve a revenue sacrifice of Rs 8,000 crore to benefit 2.5 crore people. Moreover, there will be no requirement of presenting any proof, file or documents to claim the standard deduction of Rs 40,000 on income tax. Clearing the air on this matter previously, CBDT chief Sushil Chandra had said that there wouldn’t be a need for any sort of documents, bills to Rs 40,000 standard deduction.

