Sam Altman Wants Parents To Use ChatGPT For Parenting; Faces Pushback From Internet

Is AI giving the school run a new meaning or is it quietly replacing one of the few conversations parents still have with their children each day? What if families used ChatGPT to write letters to each other? ‘ OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asked and social media is abuzz with this question. It was a smart parenting hack. But thousands online saw it as something else entirely — another step in outsourcing everyday human connection to artificial intelligence.

The back-and-forth began when Altman posted on X what he called a “cool use case” for ChatGPT Work. His idea was simple: connect a family’s calendar, feed ChatGPT information on each child’s interests, and have the AI create a personalised podcast every morning for the drive to school.

Altman says the audio might serve as a reminder for kids about the soccer game that afternoon, an upcoming birthday, family events, or even a quick rundown of the news that’s relevant. In his post he wrote, ‘Cool use case of ChatGPT work I heard last night: connect your family calendars and explain your kids’ interests.’ have it do a podcast each morning for the drive to school about one kid’s soccer game that afternoon, one kid’s impending birthday, some news, etc.

The Internet’s Response: “What if you just talked to your children”

What Altman might have intended as a clever AI productivity hack blew up into a much larger conversation about parenting in the age of artificial intelligence.

Alex Hirsch, creator of the animated series Gravity Falls, was among the strongest voices raised. In response, he wrote one sentence that soon dwarfed Altman’s original post:

“What if you just talked to your children”

The answer resonated, receiving far more attention than Altman’s original post. For many users, the criticism was not about AI per se, but about substituting ordinary family conversations with content generated by a machine.

Another user snarked, “yeah my dad AI generates podcasts about my upcoming birthday instead of talking to me while we drive to school.”

Others expressed concerns over privacy, questioning whether entering children’s schedules, interests and personal information into AI systems was going too far.

“Nice. A sycophancy generator to turn everyone into sociopaths while concurrently feeding ChatGPT information about children so that it can more accurately target ads at them as they grow up,” another user commented.

Not Everyone Think It’s A Bad Idea

Despite criticism, Altman’s idea also had supporters. Some parents argued that teenagers may not want to hear the chat on a cold morning and a personalised podcast could be a conversation starter, not a replacement.

One fan wrote: “People dunking on this don’t understand that teens generally don’t want to talk to their parents (especially in the AM), and they like things that are all about them.

IMO It’s a good way to connect and get them talking. Throw in a mistake and see if they catch it, etc. ”

Supporters think AI-generated summaries could assist busy families to get organised and make everyday routines a little more interesting.

Altman Has Talked About AI Parenting Before

This is not the first time Sam Altman has talked about using ChatGPT as a parenting tool.

Altman said he turned to the AI chatbot for help after becoming a father during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. I don’t know how I would have got through figuring out how to raise a newborn without the help of AI, even though he knows generations of parents did just fine before AI came along.

He also remembered using ChatGPT when he was concerned that his infant son was developing at a slower pace than another baby who was a similar age. But when Altman asked whether his child was developing normally, the chatbot said not to worry.

Where Should AI Draw the Line?

The latest debate is not really about podcasts. It’s about the boundaries that line families impose on AI as a helpful assistant and moments that have historically been curated by human contact.

AI can undoubtedly be used to personalise content, to summarise information, and to organise calendars. But for many parents, the daily school drive isn’t another task to automate but one of the few uninterrupted moments to check in, share stories or just listen.

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