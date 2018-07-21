Sanitary napkins have now been exempted from the GST. The following development was later confirmed by Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia. Earlier, the government's decision of taxing sanitary napkins was criticised by one and all as still a larger section of woman have problems when it comes to accessing the sanitary pads

Coming out as a major relief for all the women, sanitary napkins have now been exempted from the GST. The following development was later confirmed by Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia after the 28th GST Council Meet that was being held in the national capital. Earlier, the government’s decision of taxing sanitary napkins was criticised by one and all as still a larger section of woman have problems when it comes to accessing the sanitary pads to maintain hygiene. Previously, the sanitary pads were kept under the 12 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) slab.

The following development comes to light on the sidelines of the 28th GST Council meet that was underway in New Delhi. Addressing media over the development, Manish Sisodia said that several items that were under 28 per cent tax slab have been brought down.

Sisodia further stated that he thinks that the 28 per cent tax slab should also be done away with as the issue was unnecessarily being dragged.

Further talking to reporters about the GST Council Meet, Sisodia said that the quarterly returns for traders with a turnover of up to Rs 5 crore have been given a nod by the GST Council.

Earlier the matter was highlighted after a plea seeking exemption of sanitary pads from GST had surfaced. As per reports, in January a group of students had written notes to PM Modi on sanitary pads and had sought an exemption from GST.

Slamming the centre for putting sanitary pads under tax regime, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that the Centre had displayed its arrogant side after it failed to exempt sanitary pads from GST for over a year.

Welcoming the exemption from GST, Maliwal said that when Sindoor and bindis can be exempted why not the pads.

