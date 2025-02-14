Sanjay Dutt’s The Glenwalk Whisky: A Global Sensation, Selling 2.85 Lakh Bottles In 45 Days

Sanjay Dutt's premium Scotch whisky, The Glenwalk, has made waves in India's alcobev sector with the launch of its 200ml nip bottle. In just 45 days, 2.85 lakh bottles were sold across Maharashtra, marking a transformative moment for the whisky market.

Sanjay Dutt’s premium Scotch whisky brand, The Glenwalk, is on a rapid rise in the alcobev industry. Since launching its 200ml nip (quarter) bottle in December 2024, the whisky has sold an incredible 2.85 lakh bottles in just 45 days. This surge in sales reflects a growing shift in premium whisky consumption in India, driven by the convenience and affordability of the new size.

Maharashtra continues to lead the sales for The Glenwalk, contributing 68% of total sales. The new 200ml bottle is now available in over 1,400 wine shops and 3,500 bars across 32 districts in Maharashtra, with plans for expansion into an additional 3,000 permit rooms in the coming months. Priced at ₹500, the 200ml nip provides a more accessible way for both whisky connoisseurs and newcomers to experience The Glenwalk’s exceptional quality.

Building Momentum with International Recognition

Since its debut in June 2023, The Glenwalk has garnered international acclaim, winning awards such as the Gold Medal at ProWine 2023, Silver Medal at the London Spirits Competition 2024, and another Silver Medal at the IWSC 2024. These accolades further affirm the brand’s commitment to quality, driven by its visionary co-founders, including Mokksh Sani, Jitin Merani, Rohan Nihalani, Manish Sani, and Neeraj Singh.

Sanjay Dutt’s Excitement for the 200ml Nip Bottle

As the brand ambassador, Sanjay Dutt is thrilled with the response to the new 200ml nip bottle. He shared, “The Glenwalk is about celebrating life’s finest moments, and this new 200ml bottle makes it easier to enjoy premium Scotch wherever you are.”

The launch of the 200ml Nip bottle has proven to be more than just a size adjustment; it’s a movement that’s reshaping India’s premium whisky scene. With demand soaring and expansion plans in motion, The Glenwalk is well on its way to becoming a household name.

