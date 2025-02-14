Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sanjay Dutt’s The Glenwalk Whisky: A Global Sensation, Selling 2.85 Lakh Bottles In 45 Days

Sanjay Dutt's premium Scotch whisky, The Glenwalk, has made waves in India's alcobev sector with the launch of its 200ml nip bottle. In just 45 days, 2.85 lakh bottles were sold across Maharashtra, marking a transformative moment for the whisky market.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Sanjay Dutt’s The Glenwalk Whisky: A Global Sensation, Selling 2.85 Lakh Bottles In 45 Days

Revolutionizing Premium Whisky Consumption in India


Sanjay Dutt’s premium Scotch whisky brand, The Glenwalk, is on a rapid rise in the alcobev industry. Since launching its 200ml nip (quarter) bottle in December 2024, the whisky has sold an incredible 2.85 lakh bottles in just 45 days. This surge in sales reflects a growing shift in premium whisky consumption in India, driven by the convenience and affordability of the new size.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Maharashtra continues to lead the sales for The Glenwalk, contributing 68% of total sales. The new 200ml bottle is now available in over 1,400 wine shops and 3,500 bars across 32 districts in Maharashtra, with plans for expansion into an additional 3,000 permit rooms in the coming months. Priced at ₹500, the 200ml nip provides a more accessible way for both whisky connoisseurs and newcomers to experience The Glenwalk’s exceptional quality.

Building Momentum with International Recognition

Since its debut in June 2023, The Glenwalk has garnered international acclaim, winning awards such as the Gold Medal at ProWine 2023, Silver Medal at the London Spirits Competition 2024, and another Silver Medal at the IWSC 2024. These accolades further affirm the brand’s commitment to quality, driven by its visionary co-founders, including Mokksh Sani, Jitin Merani, Rohan Nihalani, Manish Sani, and Neeraj Singh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sanjay Dutt’s Excitement for the 200ml Nip Bottle

As the brand ambassador, Sanjay Dutt is thrilled with the response to the new 200ml nip bottle. He shared, “The Glenwalk is about celebrating life’s finest moments, and this new 200ml bottle makes it easier to enjoy premium Scotch wherever you are.”

The launch of the 200ml Nip bottle has proven to be more than just a size adjustment; it’s a movement that’s reshaping India’s premium whisky scene. With demand soaring and expansion plans in motion, The Glenwalk is well on its way to becoming a household name.

ALSO READWhat Does PM Modi’s MAGA+MIGA=MEGA Equation Mean?

Filed under

Sanjay Dutt whisky brand The Glenwalk Scotch Whisky

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Have Radiation Levels Increased After Russian Drone Pierced Shelter Of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant?

Have Radiation Levels Increased After Russian Drone Pierced Shelter Of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant?

Supreme Court Pulls Up TNPCB For Filing Plea After 2 Yrs Against Order Quashing Notice To Isha Foundation

Supreme Court Pulls Up TNPCB For Filing Plea After 2 Yrs Against Order Quashing Notice...

Who Is Irom Sharmila? Rights Activist Says President’s Rule Is Not The Solution For Manipur

Who Is Irom Sharmila? Rights Activist Says President’s Rule Is Not The Solution For Manipur

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes Her Solo Comeback With ‘AMORTAGE’, Shatters Records

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes Her Solo Comeback With ‘AMORTAGE’, Shatters Records

Russian Drone Attack Hits Chernobyl Nuclear Plant’s Protective Shell

Russian Drone Attack Hits Chernobyl Nuclear Plant’s Protective Shell

Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes Her Solo Comeback With ‘AMORTAGE’, Shatters Records

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Makes Her Solo Comeback With ‘AMORTAGE’, Shatters Records

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s Marilyn Monroe

Remembering Madhubala On Her Birth Anniversary: Look Back At The ‘Tragic’ Love Story Of Bollywood’s

Why Is Actor Vijay Getting Y Category Security? Thalapathy Will Now Be Guarded With CRPF Officers, Armed Personnel

Why Is Actor Vijay Getting Y Category Security? Thalapathy Will Now Be Guarded With CRPF

Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Roars But That’s The Only Thing He Does, Akshaye Khanna Will Give You All The Goosebumps You Need

Chhaava Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal Roars But That’s The Only Thing He Does, Akshaye Khanna

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Police Reject Samay Raina’s Request For New Appearance Date

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox