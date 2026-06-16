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Home > Business News > After Anthropic’s Mythos Move, Can Sarvam AI Become India’s Sovereign AI Platform?

After Anthropic’s Mythos Move, Can Sarvam AI Become India’s Sovereign AI Platform?

India’s push to build an independent artificial intelligence ecosystem received a major boost as Sarvam AI secured fresh funding and entered the unicorn club. The Bengaluru-based startup raised $234 million in the first close of its Series B round, taking its valuation to $1.5 billion. The company is positioning itself as a key player in India’s sovereign AI ambitions amid rising global concerns over dependence on foreign AI infrastructure.

Sarvam AI raises $234 million at $1.5 billion valuation, strengthening India’s sovereign AI ambitions. Photo: AI
Sarvam AI raises $234 million at $1.5 billion valuation, strengthening India’s sovereign AI ambitions. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-06-16 11:13 IST

Sarvam AI: India’s ambitions to build its own artificial intelligence ecosystem received a major boost after homegrown startup Sarvam AI announced fresh funding, positioning itself against leading global AI firms from the United States and China. The company said on Monday that it raised $234 million as part of the first close of its planned $300 million Series B funding round. The financing values the company at $1.5 billion.  The current round drew participation from Indian technology major HCLTech and venture capital firm Bessemer Venture Partners. Existing investors including Peak XV Partners and Khosla Ventures also took part in the round.

Building AI for India, in India

Founded in 2023 by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Sarvam AI has emerged as one of India’s most closely watched AI startups. Earlier this year, the company drew attention after releasing two large language models that it said were trained entirely from scratch within India.

Unlike many global AI systems that primarily focus on widely used languages, Sarvam’s models are designed to operate across all 22 scheduled Indian languages and can be accessed through voice commands. The company believes that this multilingual and voice-first approach could provide a competitive advantage over international rivals.

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Founders Bet on India’s AI Independence

Speaking about the company’s next phase of growth, co-founder Pratyush Kumar highlighted Sarvam’s ambition to compete at the highest level of AI development.

“We are going to push hard across every layer of the company, but the thing that excites me most right now is our shot at building frontier-class AI systems from India.”

Kumar also spoke about the strategic importance of developing domestic capability rather than relying on external providers.

“Country of India scale cannot rent intelligence. We have to build it ourselves. We are clear that research-led innovation to create AI that works at India’s scale is a very large opportunity. That means models that understand our voices, read our documents, and serve intelligence at a cost every enterprise and government can afford.”

Why Sovereign AI Is Important For India

The idea of sovereign AI has gained momentum worldwide as countries seek to reduce dependence on technology platforms controlled largely by the United States and China. Governments increasingly want AI systems that align with domestic laws, including rules around privacy, regulation and strategic autonomy.

For India, that debate has translated into concrete policy initiatives. Under the Rs 10,371.92-crore IndiaAI Mission, the government has shortlisted 12 organisations and consortia to develop foundational AI models tailored to Indian needs.

These initiatives span multiple categories, including large language models, smaller language systems, voice technologies and multimodal AI systems capable of processing text, images and video. Sarvam AI is increasingly being viewed as one of the leading private-sector participants in this broader national effort.

The Global Trigger That Intensified the Sovereign AI Debate

Developments outside India have also sharpened concerns around dependence on foreign AI infrastructure. On June 12, 2026, the US government sent a letter to Anthropic that significantly intensified discussions around sovereign AI. According to the account referenced by Sarvam’s broader argument, Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models were suspended for foreign nationals worldwide, including non-American employees working at Anthropic itself.

The stated reason was national security.

For supporters of sovereign AI, the incident reinforced a central concern: that access to advanced AI systems can be restricted by decisions made in another country without warning or appeal.

Sarvam AI says its mission extends beyond creating advanced models.

According to the company’s official website, it aims to make artificial intelligence broadly accessible across India.

“We want India to embrace the most important technological shift of our time with confidence and control. Our ambition is to build foundational components and apply them to the country’s unique needs,” the company stated.

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After Anthropic’s Mythos Move, Can Sarvam AI Become India’s Sovereign AI Platform?
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After Anthropic’s Mythos Move, Can Sarvam AI Become India’s Sovereign AI Platform?
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