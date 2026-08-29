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Home > Business News > Sashidhar Jagdishan To Step Down On October 26: Why HDFC Bank CEO Said No To Another Term

Sashidhar Jagdishan To Step Down On October 26: Why HDFC Bank CEO Said No To Another Term

Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment and will retire on October 26, 2026, ending nearly three decades of association with India's largest private lender.

Sashidhar Jagdishan, HDFC Bank CEO
Sashidhar Jagdishan, HDFC Bank CEO

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 19:54 IST

HDFC Bank CEO and Managing Director Sashidhar Jagdishan will not seek reappointment when his current term ends, bringing an end to nearly three decades of his association with India’s largest private sector lender.Jagdishan is set to retire from the HDFC bank on October 26. The development comes at a crucial time for HDFC Bank, which has faced leadership changes and market pressure in recent months. According to an exchange filing, Jagdishan reiterated his decision not to seek another term despite efforts by the bank’s board to persuade him to continue.

Board Appreciates Jagdishan’s Contribution

In its filing, HDFC Bank said Jagdishan had reaffirmed his decision to not seek reappointment. The board expressed its appreciation for his leadership and contribution to the bank’s growth and stability. The lender also credited Jagdishan with playing an important role in the successful completion of the merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank, one of the largest corporate mergers in India.

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Nearly Three Decades at HDFC Bank

Jagdishan joined HDFC Bank in 1996 as a manager in the finance division. He was appointed finance head in 1999 and later became the bank’s Chief Financial Officer in 2008. He took over as CEO and Managing Director in October 2020, succeeding Aditya Puri, who had led the bank for more than two decades.

Leadership Challenges and Market Pressure

Jagdishan’s decision comes months after HDFC Bank faced a leadership setback when Chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned. The bank’s shares have also remained under pressure in recent months, adding to investor concerns. Jagdishan’s tenure has also faced scrutiny over regulatory matters. He was fined Rs 1 lakh after being found guilty of poor conduct in the MSRDC case. With his retirement now set for October 26, attention will turn to HDFC Bank’s succession plans and the person who will lead the lender through its next phase of growth.

Also Read: Bank Safe Swept Away In Nepal Floods, Rs 57 Lakh Cash Looted; 29 Arrested

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Sashidhar Jagdishan To Step Down On October 26: Why HDFC Bank CEO Said No To Another Term
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Sashidhar Jagdishan To Step Down On October 26: Why HDFC Bank CEO Said No To Another Term
Sashidhar Jagdishan To Step Down On October 26: Why HDFC Bank CEO Said No To Another Term
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