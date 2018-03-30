In order to motivate his vision of achieving Intelligent Cloud and Edge, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has resigned duties of his core senior team, announcing that Terry Myerson, Head of Windows and Devices Group (WDG), was leaving the firm. Rajesh Jha, the Executive Vice-President of the Office Product Group at Microsoft will now lead the Experiences and Devices that will include the Windows.

Nadella in an email to the employees thanked Myerson for his leadership and also stated that Myerson will work with him on the transition over the upcoming months

In order to boost his vision of achieving Intelligent Cloud and Edge, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has reassigned duties to his senior core team with an announcement that Terry Myerson, Head of Windows and Devices Group (WDG), was leaving the firm. On Thursday, March 29. Nadella in an email to the employees thanked Myerson for his work and leadership and also stated that Myerson will work with him on the transition over the upcoming months. In the email, he wrote, “His strong contributions to Microsoft over 21 years from leading Exchange to leading Windows 10 leave a real legacy.”

Rajesh Jha, the Executive Vice-President of the Office Product Group at Microsoft will now lead the Experiences and Devices that will include the Windows, Office, other 3rd party applications and devices into a more cohesive Microsoft 365 experience. The purpose of this team is to instill a unifying product ethos across our end-user experiences and devices,” Nadella added.

ALSO READ: Microsoft launches ‘Made for India’ Skype Lite app

Panos Panay will be the Chief Product Office for Microsoft Devices in order to ensure devices execution excellence. Windows Enterprise deployement and management efforts will continue to be lead by Brad Anderson, with a few tighter alignment across Microsoft 365 will form an alignment with the EMS teams within Cloud + Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform. Scott Guthrie will lead the Cloud + AI Platform. The Windows platform team led by Harv Bhela, Henry Sanders and Michael Fortin will join Zander’s team. The Windows platform team led by Harv Bhela, Henry Sanders and Michael Fortin will join Zander’s team.

ALSO READ: Office 365, Kaila app helping Indian firms go digital: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

ALSO READ: Microsoft CEO Nadella criticises Trump’s stance to end Obama’s DACA

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App