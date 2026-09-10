Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul

Following the death of seven people in the Satya Niketan building collapse, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its action against allegedly dangerous and illegal structures across the national capital. The drive has now reached Delhi’s busy Chandni Chowk, where around 56 jewellery and bullion-related shops in the Kucha Mahajani market have reportedly been sealed.

MCD Seals Shops in Kucha Mahajani

According to reports, the MCD on Thursday sealed scores of gold and jewellery shops in the Kucha Mahajani market. The action is part of a wider enforcement drive targeting buildings considered unsafe or allegedly involved in unauthorised construction and encroachment. The development has caused concern among traders, particularly those dealing in high-value jewellery and bullion.

Crores Worth of Jewellery Locked Inside

Traders have claimed that jewellery and bullion worth crores of rupees remain locked inside the sealed premises. They have expressed concern over their stock and the financial losses that could result if access to the shops remains restricted. The market is one of the prominent jewellery and bullion trading hubs in the national capital, making the sealing drive particularly significant for local businesses.

Notices Pasted on Shops

Kucha Mahajani market president Yogesh Singhal said notices related to the alleged encroachment violations had been pasted on the shops. Traders are now seeking clarity on the action and the procedure that will allow them to access their premises and secure their valuable stock.

Safety Drive Intensifies After Satya Satya Building Collapse

The MCD’s latest action comes amid heightened scrutiny of old and potentially unsafe buildings in Delhi following the Satya Niketan tragedy, in which seven people lost their lives after a building collapsed. The civic body has stepped up inspections and enforcement against structures allegedly violating building and safety norms. For traders in Chandni Chowk, the immediate concern remains the jewellery and bullion locked inside the sealed shops, while the authorities’ broader focus is on preventing another building-related tragedy in the capital.

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