LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul

The sealing has raised concerns among traders, while the civic body’s action is part of a wider drive to address building safety and alleged encroachments in the capital.

Around 56 jewellery and bullion-related shops in Chandni Chowk’s Kucha Mahajani market have reportedly been sealed. (Source:X)
Around 56 jewellery and bullion-related shops in Chandni Chowk’s Kucha Mahajani market have reportedly been sealed. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 20:36 IST

Following the death of seven people in the Satya Niketan building collapse, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its action against allegedly dangerous and illegal structures across the national capital. The drive has now reached Delhi’s busy Chandni Chowk, where around 56 jewellery and bullion-related shops in the Kucha Mahajani market have reportedly been sealed.

MCD Seals Shops in Kucha Mahajani

According to reports, the MCD on Thursday sealed scores of gold and jewellery shops in the Kucha Mahajani market. The action is part of a wider enforcement drive targeting buildings considered unsafe or allegedly involved in unauthorised construction and encroachment. The development has caused concern among traders, particularly those dealing in high-value jewellery and bullion.

You Might Be Interested In

Crores Worth of Jewellery Locked Inside

Traders have claimed that jewellery and bullion worth crores of rupees remain locked inside the sealed premises. They have expressed concern over their stock and the financial losses that could result if access to the shops remains restricted. The market is one of the prominent jewellery and bullion trading hubs in the national capital, making the sealing drive particularly significant for local businesses.

Notices Pasted on Shops

Kucha Mahajani market president Yogesh Singhal said notices related to the alleged encroachment violations had been pasted on the shops. Traders are now seeking clarity on the action and the procedure that will allow them to access their premises and secure their valuable stock.

Safety Drive Intensifies After Satya Satya Building Collapse

The MCD’s latest action comes amid heightened scrutiny of old and potentially unsafe buildings in Delhi following the Satya Niketan tragedy, in which seven people lost their lives after a building collapsed. The civic body has stepped up inspections and enforcement against structures allegedly violating building and safety norms. For traders in Chandni Chowk, the immediate concern remains the jewellery and bullion locked inside the sealed shops, while the authorities’ broader focus is on preventing another building-related tragedy in the capital.
Also Read: BRICS Summit 2026: National Lok Adalat Postponed to October 10; Delhi Police Issues FAQs on Public Movement

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul
Tags: Chandni Chowk gold shopsChandni Chowk shops sealedDelhi MCDgold worth crores lockedhome-hero-pos-5jewellery shops DelhiKucha Mahajani marketMCD sealing drivesilver worth crores

RELATED News

SBICAP Securities Limited, in partnership with Appreciate, gives investors access to Global Markets powered by India INX GA and NSEIXGA

Wife Chooses Boyfriend Over Husband, But Husband Did An Unthinkable Act Surprising The Duo

Assam Man Beheads Wife: Who Is The ‘Sugar Daddy’ Threatened By The Accused

Bybit AI Is Live: One Intelligent Conversational Layer to Redefine Financial Experience

Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

LATEST NEWS

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: Why Was Arun Jaitley Stadium Opener Under Threat of Postponement? DDCA Provides Big Update

After Strait Of Hormuz, Shipping Disruption In Red Sea? What Next After Houthis Seize Crucial Al Mocha Port In Yemen

Diwali-Chhath Train Ticket Booking: Don’t Let Confirmed Tickets Turn Into Last-Minute Travel Stress

Payal Gaming Viral MMS: Is The 19-Minute Viral Video Real Or Fake? Full Controversy Explained

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Pregnancy Was A ‘Surprise’: Why She And Raj Nidimoru Weren’t Planning Parenthood

Karan Johar Slams Mallika Sherawat Over Rhea Chakraborty Jail Remark: ‘That Was Below The Belt’

IND vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

Sakhiya Skin Clinic launches dermatologist-formulated medi-facial kit for Indian skin

Niharica Raizada Debuts Raizada Entertainments at 83rd Venice Film Festival with Amos Gitai’s The Road to Jericho

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul
Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul
Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul
Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul

QUICK LINKS