The State Bank of India (SBI) has cut the ATM withdrawal daily limit to Rs 20,000 from Rs 40,000, which will effect from October 31, 2018, say reports. The SBI has taken the step to cut down ATMs transactions daily limit after the increase in the number of fraudulent transactions complaints.

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced to low down the ATM cash withdrawal limit to Rs 20,000 from Rs 40, 000 per day. As per the reports, the new lower limit will be effective from October 31.

“In view of the increase in the number of complaints received by banks around fraudulent transactions at ATMs and to encourage digital and cashless transactions, it has been decided to decrease the cash withdrawal limits of debit cards issued or being issued on Classic and Maestro platforms,” SBI said in a statement.

A senior official told reporters that all SBI offices have been asked to inform the bank customers.

Talking to the reporters, SBI managing director PK Gupta said “Bank’s internal analysis shows most actual withdrawals are of smaller amounts. So, Rs 20,000 should be adequate for most customers. We are trying to see whether smaller withdrawals could minimise frauds.”

ALSO READ: PNB scam: Nirav Modi’s properties, accounts worth Rs 637 cr attached by Enforcement Directorate

PK Gupta added that customers who require more money per day may ask for the card variants that offer higher amount limit. The banks will issue such cards to the customers, who keep a higher minimum balance in their accounts.

ALSO READ: RRB Group D Exam 2018: Railway Recruitment Board to notify exam date, city soon @ indianrailways.gov.in, check details here

For all the latest Business News, download NewsX App

Read More