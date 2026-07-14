SBI Funds Management IPO Opens Today: How a Rs 7,365 Crore Gain Could Benefit SBI

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) remained under pressure in Tuesday’s trade but the country’s largest lender has found itself in the limelight for a different reason. Meanwhile, SBI stock price performance seems to have been muted due to the mammoth initial public offering of the bank’s asset management business, SBI Funds Management. The IPO was open from July 14 to 18. Around 10.28 AM, SBI shares were trading at Rs 1,019.90, down 1.65 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,037.00. The stock opened at Rs 1,033.30 and so far has oscillated in the range of Rs 1,019.20 and Rs 1,033.70.

There was pressure of selling in the bank stock but investors are watching closely for the possible value that can be unlocked by the SBI through the sale of a stake in SBI Funds Management.

The Little Investment That Became a Big Fortune

One of the biggest talking points around the IPO is the extraordinary appreciation in the value of SBI’s investment.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), SBI had bought its stake in SBI Funds Management at a weighted average acquisition cost of only Rs 0.15 a share. The bank has invested around Rs 19 crore in the company.

At the top end of the IPO price band of Rs 574 a share, the value of SBI’s holding is estimated at almost Rs 68,670 crore. This means a return of nearly 3,600 times the initial investment and is among the most valuable assets in the SBI portfolio.

The value creation is likely to boost investor sentiment towards the public sector lender, even if the immediate financial benefit comes from the shares sold in the IPO.

SBI Set To Raise Rs 7,365 Crore

SBI is offloading 12.83 crore equity shares under the offer for sale (OFS).

The estimated cost of acquisition of these shares is only about Rs 1.92 crore. The sale would help the bank garner nearly Rs 7,366.4 crore at the upper price band of Rs 574 per share.

This means the SBI is likely to book a profit of about Rs 7,365 crore on the transaction.

The IPO is a 100% offer for sale, and the proceeds of shares sold will be to the existing shareholders, including SBI, and not to SBI Funds Management.

SBI Funds Management IPO Starts Today

The SBI Funds Management IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, July 14, and will be open until July 16.

The company has set a price band of Rs 545-574 a share.

The IPO was initially set to mop up about Rs 11,693 crore. However, the issue size was trimmed after a pre-IPO placement of nearly Rs 1,880 crore. The public issue now is just an offer for sale of 17.10 crore equity shares worth around Rs 9,812.91 crore.

Shares will be listed on both NSE and BSE on July 21.

India’s Biggest Passive Fund Manager

SBI Funds Management is one of the oldest players in the Indian mutual fund industry.

It runs SBI Mutual Fund, which started business in June 1987 as the first mutual fund to be established outside the erstwhile Unit Trust of India (UTI).

According to the company’s draft prospectus, as of December 31, 2025, it was the largest passive asset manager in India, with passive quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) of Rs 3,99,953 crore through ETFs and index funds. This resulted in a market share of about 29.6% in India’s passive fund segment.

Key IPO Details Investors Should Know

The IPO has allocated 50 per cent of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

The minimum application size is 26 shares.

SBI Funds Management raised Rs 2,663 crore from anchor investors ahead of the public issue. The anchor book also has some marquee domestic and global institutions such as HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, LIC, Nippon India Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Fidelity Management & Research and Norges Bank.

The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on July 17, and successful applicants are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts on July 20. And refunds for failed applicants are expected on the same day, with the listing set for July 21.

The IPO is significant for SBI shareholders not just because of the immediate profit from the sale of stake, but also because it emphasises the huge value that lies in the bank’s investments. A successful listing could boost investor confidence by demonstrating the strength of SBI’s financial services ecosystem outside of its core banking business.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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