SBI Funds Management Lists At Nearly 7% Premium On NSE: Should You Buy, Hold Or Book Profits?

India’s largest asset management company (AMC), SBI Funds Management, had a good listing on the stock market on Tuesday, July 21, rewarding IPO investors with the listing gains of close to 7 per cent. The listing was good, but not quite the premium the grey market had been suggesting ahead of debut and this took investor focus away from the excitement of the listing day and onto the company’s long-term growth prospects.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip debuted at Rs 613.30, higher by Rs 39.30 or 6.85 per cent against the IPO offer price of Rs 574. On the BSE, the stock was up Rs 36, or 6.27 per cent, at Rs 610 versus the issue price. The stock had hit a high of Rs 624.95 in the intra-day trading session after its debut.

The uptrend continued.

Around 1:08 PM, the SBI Funds Management share was trading at Rs 621.35 on the NSE, an increase of Rs 47.05, or 8.20 per cent, from the IPO price. Post-listing, the company has a market capitalisation of Rs 1.29 lakh crore, according to available data on BSE.

Largest IPO of 2026 Debuts on a Strong Note

SBI Funds Management’s public issue was the biggest IPO of 2026 to date, raking in about Rs 11,692 crore. The issue also saw strong investor demand during the subscription period of July 14-16, with the IPO being subscribed nearly 42 times. The QIB portion alone was oversubscribed about 140 times, indicating strong investor interest from institutions.

Speaking at the listing ceremony, SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said the listing was about more than just the stock market debut of the country’s largest asset management company. “It is also an occasion to acknowledge how India’s financial system has evolved over the last seven decades.”

He said capital markets are playing a bigger role. “Capital markets do not merely allocate capital, they democratize wealth creation, channel household savings into productive investment, and create long-term economic resilience.”

SBI Funds Management is able to maintain its leadership due to disciplined investing, efficient risk management, sound governance, relentless innovation and a wide distribution network backed by the trust of millions of investors, Setty said.

He said, commenting on the phenomenal growth of the mutual fund industry, that the industry assets under management (AUM) have grown from Rs 6,700 crore in 1988 to over Rs 80 lakh crore now. Of these, SBI Funds Management manages about 15 per cent.

Commenting on the response to the IPO, Setty said, “The IPO witnessed…exceptional response, being subscribed nearly 42 times, with the QIB portion subscribed approximately 140 times.”

He said, furthermore, “This offering sends a powerful message about the resilience of India’s national markets, the credibility of our institutions, and the confidence that investors across the world continue to place on India.”

Why Investors Should Watch Out For SBI Funds Management

Formed in 1992, SBI Funds Management is the biggest mutual fund house in India by market share, with assets of Rs 12.51 lakh crore (as of March 31, 2026), constituting around 15.3% of the market share. Its total QAAUM stood at Rs 29.46 lakh crore, comprising portfolio management services, advisory mandates and other businesses.

AMC has 128 mutual fund schemes in categories like equity, debt, ETFs, index funds, liquid funds and others, serving about 1.8 crore investors. It also offers portfolio management services (PMS), Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), specialised investment funds and offshore investment mandates.

Should You Sell, Hold Or Buy?

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the listing was positive but fell short of grey market expectations.

“SBI Funds Management Limited made a positive debut in the Indian stock market today, listed at Rs 613.30 on NSE, a premium of 6.85% over its issue price of Rs 574 and on BSE, it listed at Rs 610, up 6.27% from issue price. However, the company’s market debut was below expectations in the grey market, which had anticipated a premium listing of around 16%,” as quoted by India Today.

Singh said future stock performance will depend more on business execution than listing-day excitement. In addition, long-term investors could also see the stock as a play on India’s mutual fund growth and not a high-growth play.

Meanwhile, Emkay Global has initiated coverage on SBI Funds Management with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 750 per share for June 2027, suggesting a 31 per cent upside from the IPO issue price of Rs 574 per share.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(With inputs from ANI)

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