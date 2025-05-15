SBI Says: Go Green Or Go Home – Urban India Needs A Sustainable Makeover

SBI wrapped up with a firm call to action: Don’t just grow—grow green. Urbanisation will keep charging ahead, but only sustainability will steer it in the right direction.

India’s cities are expanding faster than a Zoom call on mute—and the State Bank of India (SBI) wants that growth to come with a splash of green. In a fresh research report, SBI urged the government to turbocharge programs like the Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT to build eco-resilient cities before urban chaos goes full throttle.

SBI said, “More and more programmes like Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT are essential to integrate green infrastructure and enhance urban ecological resilience.”

Urban Growth Finds Its Curve—And It’s U-Shaped

SBI didn’t just call for more green—it mapped out a theory to prove it. The report outlined a “U-shaped hypothesis,” where early urbanisation chops down forests, but once a city hits 40% urbanisation, smart planning and stronger policies help greenery bounce back. Forest cover, once a casualty, turns into a comeback story.

SBI spotlighted how flagship programmes already lay the groundwork for this shift. With smarter roads, efficient drainage, and greener public spaces, projects under Smart Cities and AMRUT embed sustainability into concrete and steel. But the bank wants more momentum and less red tape.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The report stated, “India must therefore accelerate urbanisation while embedding sustainability at its core.”

Green Energy Gets A Starring Role

SBI threw its weight behind India’s green energy hustle, pitching for serious investments in green hydrogen, biofuels, solar parks, wind farms, and biogas plants. The bank said these clean-tech moves won’t just power a greener grid—they’ll also lure private capital and supercharge climate-resilient cities. With the right push, India could stop playing catch-up and start leading the global low-carbon leaderboard. From clean fuels to smart infrastructure, SBI sees green energy not just as a necessity, but as a full-blown economic opportunity. The message is clear: Go green, attract green, and build cities that can weather any storm.

Make Way For Green Bonds, But Back Them Up

While green bonds can bankroll these big ideas, SBI flagged one hitch—they need backup. Without tighter environmental regulations, tougher anti-deforestation laws, and more public awareness, green bonds might just remain glossy brochures. The bank called for policy muscle to match financial ambition.

SBI wrapped up with a firm call to action: Don’t just grow—grow green. Urbanisation will keep charging ahead, but only sustainability will steer it in the right direction. As cities sprawl and skylines rise, the report urges India to plant its future in foundations built on both cement and conscience.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Tariffs, Tantrums & Trade Troubles: APEC Says Growth To Hit The Brakes In India