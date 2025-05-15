SBI Says: Go Green Or Go Home – Urban India Needs A Sustainable Makeover

India’s cities are expanding faster than a Zoom call on mute—and the State Bank of India (SBI) wants that growth to come with a splash of green. In a fresh research report, SBI urged the government to turbocharge programs like the Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT to build eco-resilient cities before urban chaos goes full throttle.
SBI said, “More and more programmes like Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT are essential to integrate green infrastructure and enhance urban ecological resilience.”
Urban Growth Finds Its Curve—And It’s U-Shaped
SBI didn’t just call for more green—it mapped out a theory to prove it. The report outlined a “U-shaped hypothesis,” where early urbanisation chops down forests, but once a city hits 40% urbanisation, smart planning and stronger policies help greenery bounce back. Forest cover, once a casualty, turns into a comeback story.
SBI spotlighted how flagship programmes already lay the groundwork for this shift. With smarter roads, efficient drainage, and greener public spaces, projects under Smart Cities and AMRUT embed sustainability into concrete and steel. But the bank wants more momentum and less red tape.
The report stated, “India must therefore accelerate urbanisation while embedding sustainability at its core.”
Green Energy Gets A Starring Role
Make Way For Green Bonds, But Back Them Up
While green bonds can bankroll these big ideas, SBI flagged one hitch—they need backup. Without tighter environmental regulations, tougher anti-deforestation laws, and more public awareness, green bonds might just remain glossy brochures. The bank called for policy muscle to match financial ambition.
SBI wrapped up with a firm call to action: Don’t just grow—grow green. Urbanisation will keep charging ahead, but only sustainability will steer it in the right direction. As cities sprawl and skylines rise, the report urges India to plant its future in foundations built on both cement and conscience.
(With Inputs From ANI)
