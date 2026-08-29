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Home > Business News > SBS University Records Notable Placement Outcomes with Strong Career Support

SBS University Records Notable Placement Outcomes with Strong Career Support

SBS University Records Notable Placement Outcomes with Strong Career Support

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-29 18:56 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 29: A university’s excellence is often measured not by what it teaches but by where its graduates end up. For Sardar Bhagwan Singh University (SBSU), Dehradun, the answer lies in the placements, research internships, and career advancements of its students.

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The latest addition to the list of successful SBSU alumni is Shreshtha Choudhary and Kshitij Rathore, both M.Sc Pharmaceutical Chemistry students of the 2024-26 batch. Shreshtha has been placed as a Trainee Research Associate (R&D) in Spectrasynth Pharmachem, while Kshitij has joined Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as a QC Trainee Chemist. Both students have demonstrated excellence in their studies, which has borne fruit in the form of placements in renowned organisations.

Another notable placement in the life sciences field is that of Prathivya Parashar, B.Sc Microbiology,  batch 2023-26.  She has been placed as a QC Microbiologist in Nitin Lifesciences Ltd., a subsidiary of Synokem Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Besides placements, the university’s ecosystem also includes research opportunities. Recently, Ojas Ghidiyal, a sixth-semester B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture student of the School of Agriculture Sciences & Forestry, was selected for a research internship in ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics)

These outcomes reflect a structured placement support system that runs through a student’s academic journey at SBS University

The placement support at SBS University includes mock interviews, group discussions, personality development workshops, industry-academia interaction sessions, industrial visits and live training and pre-placement talks conducted by recruiters ahead of hiring drives.

Over 200+ companies visit the SBSU campus every year, contributing to a placement rate of over 90% year on year!

SBS University Records Notable Placement Outcomes with Strong Career Support

Not only placements, but the university is also committed to supporting students every step of the way by providing financial support to students. Students can apply for scholarships under the SBSU National Entrance cum Scholarship Test (SBSU-NEST), which provides students with Upto 50% scholarship in tuition fees on the basis of merit. 

SBSU also has various merit scholarships for students who secure over 65% marks in their 10+2 examination. Apart from merit scholarships, there are various category and region-based scholarships too. 

As a Sikh Minority Institution, SBSU also has 5 percent general seats reserved for Sikh Minority students on the basis of merit. These students get benefits ranging from 50% concession to a full waiver of tuition fees, depending on their performance in qualifying exams. Students who have Uttarakhand domicile get 25% scholarship on tuition fees while girl students belonging to Uttarakhand get a full waiver of admission fees.

These placements, internships, and support systems exemplify how the University is working towards providing students with an ecosystem which will enable them to successfully transition from being a student to a professional. With the expanding list of academic and industry partnerships, these tales of success will be the new normal at Sardar Bhagwan Singh University – SBSU, Dehradun.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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SBS University Records Notable Placement Outcomes with Strong Career Support

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SBS University Records Notable Placement Outcomes with Strong Career Support
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