More often people start a business to build their dreams or make some extra money on the side. Digital marketing expert Sebastian Duarte Griego decided that the typical way to make money wasn’t enough. To gain the desired success he diversified his assets and worked hard to find new avenues to generate money.

An aim to do something out of the box pushed Sebastian to start his venture that deals in various digital areas like e-commerce, content writing, social media management, to name a few. His business also looks into e-commerce and Instagram networking where he can move traffic in mass quantities all over social media.

Sebastian who has wide expertise in social media constantly keeps looking for ways to reach more and more people by creating online brands, this includes pages & stores where he gives the audiences a small break from whatever they’re going through.

At the mere age of 20, Sebastian has carved a niche for himself in the digital world where agencies are approaching this young dynamic entrepreneur as their go-to consultant and media person. Using his knowledge of social media, Sebastian started his journey way back in 2017, with a bit of consistency in his posting schedule the followers started rolling in with Sebastian reaching more than 40,000 followers within just a few months!

Coming from a family that believes in a 9-5 job never became a barrier for Sebastian whose ultimate goal was to climb the stairs of success. Over the years, Sebastian has created immense buzz owing to his excellent body of work and goodwill in the market.

The enthusiastic entrepreneur is currently planning to expand his venture. He is busy working on new ideas that go in sync with current trends and public demand that will help him sustain in the longer run.