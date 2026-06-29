Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Visits New Mangalore Port Authority; Reviews Operations and Launches Key Development Initiatives

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 29: Shri Vijay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India, visited New Mangalore Port Authority today and reviewed the Port’s operations, ongoing projects, and future development plans aimed at strengthening its role in India’s maritime growth story.

Upon his arrival at the Port, Shri Vijay Kumar was warmly received by Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, NMPA, and Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA. Officers, employees, and staff of the Port were present on the occasion.

The Secretary was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Central Industrial Security Force, NMPA unit at the wharf, marking the commencement of the day’s programme.

Shri Vijay Kumar subsequently undertook an extensive port visit to obtain first-hand insights into the Port’s marine operations, cargo handling facilities, gate automations, infrastructure, and ongoing expansion activities. Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman, NMPA, and Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, accompanied the Secretary during the visit and briefed him on various operational and developmental aspects of the Port.

Port Review Meeting

A Port Review Meeting was later held wherein the Secretary reviewed the Port’s performance, cargo traffic trends, infrastructure augmentation projects, digital initiatives, and future business development strategies. The meeting was attended by the Chairman, Deputy Chairperson, and senior officers of NMPA, MD, Indian Ports Association, Senior Officers from the Ministry, DCIL, SCI, and various other organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary appreciated the efforts of New Mangalore Port Authority in improving operational performance, port automation, and pursuing infrastructure-led growth to enhance the Port’s competitiveness and contribution to the regional economy.

Secretary, MoPSW, gave valuable guidance on enhancing cargo movement through inland waterways and by strengthening coastal shipping within the regions of Karnataka. He also directed to carry out a detailed study on this, including the possibilities of movement of cargo through the Gurupura and Netravati rivers.

The Secretary also stressed the importance of garnering active support from the Government of Karnataka for improving the maritime infrastructure as well as the development of satellite ports in the region with a view to achieving the vision of Amrit Kaal 2047. Also, the Ministry shall take up with NHAI and Railways for improving connectivity to the port, which will make NMPA achieve MAKV 2047.

Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman, NMPA, expressed gratitude to the Secretary for his guidance and valuable insights and reiterated the Port’s commitment towards achieving sustainable growth and operational excellence.

Interaction with Port Users and Stakeholders

The Secretary also held an interactive meeting with port users such as MRPL, KIOCL, JSW, IOCL, HPCL, etc., and representatives of stakeholders, stevedore agents, industry, and trade unions. Enhancing operational efficiency, improving ease of doing business, and strengthening stakeholder collaboration for sustainable growth of the maritime sector were the focus during the discussion.

Inauguration of Developmental Projects

During the visit, Shri Vijay Kumar inaugurated several developmental works, laid foundation stones for upcoming infrastructure projects, and launched various transformational initiatives valued at Rs. 105 crores, aimed at modernising port operations, improving efficiency, connectivity, and employee welfare.

Infrastructure Projects Inaugurated

Four major infrastructure projects developed by NMPA were inaugurated by the Secretary:

These include the MDL Yard Road Network Project, developed at a cost of ₹7.23 crore, comprising over 1.1 kilometres of concrete roads, drainage systems and cargo support infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and support future berth development.

Truck Parking Facility near Thannirbhavi Road, developed at a cost of ₹4.45 crore, with the capacity to accommodate 90 trucks simultaneously, easing congestion and facilitating seamless cargo movement.

Baikampady Truck Parking Terminal, developed at a cost of ₹5.43 crore, which can accommodate 50 trucks and includes amenities such as bathrooms, toilet blocks, and staging facilities for freight vehicles.

A PQC Road connecting NH-66 and the Baikampady Industrial Area, developed at a cost of ₹5.47 crore, was dedicated to the nation, creating a vital freight corridor for industries and trade in the region.

Foundation Stones Laid

The Secretary also laid foundation stones for two major development projects:

Covered Storage Shed Inside Wharf, being constructed at a cost of ₹8.65 crore, will provide modern covered storage facilities for bulk and break-bulk cargo and significantly enhance cargo handling capacity and trade competitiveness.

Beautification of Panambur Beach Road Project, valued at ₹5.67 crore, will transform the Port’s approach corridor through landscaping, plantation, drainage improvements, retaining walls and aesthetic enhancements. The initiative will create a greener and more welcoming gateway to both the Port and Panambur Beach while supporting Karnataka’s coastal tourism ambitions under the Port beautification model.

Transformational Initiatives

A series of transformational initiatives focused on sustainability, digitalisation, healthcare, and employee welfare:

Signing of an agreement with Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) for the Electronic Interlocking of Panambur Railway Yard, a project worth ₹56.23 crore, aimed at enhancing rail safety, improving operational efficiency and augmenting rail-bound cargo evacuation capacity.

An AMRIT Pharmacy Service, a healthcare initiative valued at ₹12 crore, was launched to provide affordable access to life-saving medicines and healthcare products for employees, retirees and the local community.

A Mobile application for the verification of credentials of personnel and vehicles operating within the Customs Bound Area. Developed at a cost of ₹15.30 lakh, the application will enable real-time monitoring and improved access control in coordination with CISF.

As part of NMPA’s commitment towards inclusivity and employee welfare, a lightweight electric wheelchair with joystick control was provided to a specially-abled employee, promoting mobility, dignity, and workplace accessibility.

Collectively, these initiatives reaffirm NMPA’s commitment towards infrastructure modernisation, environmental sustainability, digital transformation, affordable healthcare, operational excellence, and inclusive growth, thereby contributing to the maritime aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047.