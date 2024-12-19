Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Self-Made Entrepreneurs 2024: IITs Lead The Way In Shaping India’s Top Startup Founders

IITs continue to dominate as the leading institutions shaping India’s top self-made entrepreneurs. IIT Delhi tops the list with 36 alumni founders, followed by IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur.

Self-Made Entrepreneurs 2024: IITs Lead The Way In Shaping India’s Top Startup Founders

According to the latest report by IDFC FIRST Private & Hurun India’s Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia 2024, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) continue to dominate as the primary incubators of India’s top self-made entrepreneurs. The prestigious institutes have played a crucial role in shaping the country’s startup ecosystem, with IIT Delhi emerging as the leading undergraduate institution for entrepreneurial talent.

IITs: The Premier Hub for India’s Leading Entrepreneurs

Nearly one-third of the featured entrepreneurs in the report are IIT graduates, solidifying their place as the go-to institutions for aspiring entrepreneurs. IIT Delhi takes the lead, with a remarkable 36 alumni founders, including Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato. IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur follow closely with 20 and 19 alumni, respectively. Other notable IITs such as Kanpur, Madras, and Roorkee also feature heavily in the report, producing notable entrepreneurs like Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Electric and Harshil Mathur of Razorpay.

Top Undergraduate Institutions for Self-Made Entrepreneurs

The list of top undergraduate institutions includes some of the most prestigious names in India. Here’s a breakdown of the leading institutes:

Rank University No. of Founders Notable Founders & Companies
1 IIT Delhi 36 Deepinder Goyal (Zomato)
2 IIT Bombay 20 Bhavish Aggarwal (Ola Electric)
3 IIT Kharagpur 19 Asish Mohapatra (OfBusiness)
4 IIT Kanpur 17 Varun Khaitan (Urban Company)
5 IIT Madras 14 Vasant Sridhar (OfBusiness)
6 IIT Roorkee 11 Harshil Mathur (Razorpay)
7 Delhi University 10 Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip)
8 Delhi College of Engineering 8 Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm)
9 BITS Pilani 7 Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy)
9 University of Mumbai 7 Varun Dua (Acko General Insurance)

Delhi University and Delhi College of Engineering also make a strong showing, with entrepreneurs like Deep Kalra of MakeMyTrip and Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm emerging as key figures in India’s tech startup ecosystem.

Postgraduate Institutions: IIM Ahmedabad Leads

In the realm of postgraduate education, IIM Ahmedabad tops the list with 16 entrepreneurs, including well-known names like Deep Kalra of MakeMyTrip. Other prestigious institutions like the Indian School of Business (ISB) and global powerhouses such as Harvard Business School, Stanford University, and The Wharton School also feature in the rankings, producing successful entrepreneurs like Nirmit Parikh of Apna and Kavitha Subramanian of Upstox.

Rank Postgraduate Institution No. of Founders Notable Founders & Companies
1 IIM Ahmedabad 16 Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip)
2 ISB 10 Ruchi Kalra, Asish Mohapatra (OfBusiness)
3 Stanford University 3 Nirmit Parikh (Apna)
4 Wharton School 2 Kavitha Subramanian (Upstox)

