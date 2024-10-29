Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sensex Adds 364pts, Nifty Ends Above 24,450; Banks, Financials Lead

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, the benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, rebounded from earlier losses, marking a second consecutive day of gains.

Sensex Adds 364pts, Nifty Ends Above 24,450; Banks, Financials Lead

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, the benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, rebounded from earlier losses, marking a second consecutive day of gains.

The BSE Sensex rose by 363.99 points, or 0.45%, closing at 80,369.03. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 increased by 127.70 points, or 0.52%, finishing at 24,466.85.

Out of the 50 stocks in the Nifty 50, 31 ended in the green, with notable gains from State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, HDFC Life, SBI Life, and Eicher Motors, which saw increases of up to 5.05%. In contrast, 19 stocks, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Hero MotoCorp, and Sun Pharma, experienced declines, with losses reaching as high as 4.16%.

In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rose by 0.92% and 0.76%, respectively.

Sector-wise, banking and financial services led the market, with the Nifty PSU Bank index climbing 3.64%. The Bank Nifty increased by 2.07%, and the Nifty Private Bank index rose by 1.53%. The Nifty Financial Services index also posted a gain of 2.08%.

Conversely, indices for Auto, Pharma, IT, FMCG, and Healthcare sectors closed in the negative on Tuesday.

 

Filed under

BSE nifty Sensex
Advertisement

Also Read

If Elected, Trump Will Let Anti-Vax RFK Jr. ‘Go Wild’ With Health Policies

If Elected, Trump Will Let Anti-Vax RFK Jr. ‘Go Wild’ With Health Policies

Will Trump Accept 2024 US Election Results If He Loses? Here Is What Polls Reveal

Will Trump Accept 2024 US Election Results If He Loses? Here Is What Polls Reveal

ED Charges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Alleged Delhi Waqf Board Scam

ED Charges AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Alleged Delhi Waqf Board Scam

Race For White House Heats Up: Find Out Where Trum And Harris Stand In Michigan

Race For White House Heats Up: Find Out Where Trum And Harris Stand In Michigan

Trump Heads To Pennsylvania While Harris Set To Appeal Voters In Washington

Trump Heads To Pennsylvania While Harris Set To Appeal Voters In Washington

Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Robert Downey Jr Is Unhappy Over AI Usage And Deepfakes In Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight, Fans Say, ‘Glad It Was Heath Ledger’

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Considered Him To Play The Joker In The Dark Knight,

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ Trailer Unveils Thrilling Spy Adventure Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt UGLY

When Vidya Balan Revealed She Didn’t Look In Mirror For Six Months Because She Felt

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

The Dilemma On Your Plate: Why Indian Home-Cooked Meals Aren’t Always Healthy

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Top 10 Essential Makeup Brushes For A Glamorous Diwali Look On Myntra

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox