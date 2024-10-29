On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, the benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50, rebounded from earlier losses, marking a second consecutive day of gains.

The BSE Sensex rose by 363.99 points, or 0.45%, closing at 80,369.03. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 increased by 127.70 points, or 0.52%, finishing at 24,466.85.

Out of the 50 stocks in the Nifty 50, 31 ended in the green, with notable gains from State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, HDFC Life, SBI Life, and Eicher Motors, which saw increases of up to 5.05%. In contrast, 19 stocks, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Hero MotoCorp, and Sun Pharma, experienced declines, with losses reaching as high as 4.16%.

In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rose by 0.92% and 0.76%, respectively.

Sector-wise, banking and financial services led the market, with the Nifty PSU Bank index climbing 3.64%. The Bank Nifty increased by 2.07%, and the Nifty Private Bank index rose by 1.53%. The Nifty Financial Services index also posted a gain of 2.08%.

Conversely, indices for Auto, Pharma, IT, FMCG, and Healthcare sectors closed in the negative on Tuesday.