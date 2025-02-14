Benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty50, were trading with modest gains on Friday, following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to the US.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

By 10 AM, the BSE Sensex had gained 129.45 points, or 0.17%, reaching 76,268.42, while the Nifty50 was up by 20.50 points, or 0.09%, at 23,051.90.

Investors are closely watching the potential impact of Trump’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on India and other countries that impose taxes on American exports. Prime Minister Modi is currently on an official visit to the US at the invitation of the US President.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Market participants will also monitor global market trends, ongoing selling by foreign institutional investors, the final December quarter earnings reports from Indian companies, and key macroeconomic data such as wholesale inflation, export-import figures, and passenger vehicle sales numbers, all of which are expected to influence market movements.

ALSO READ: What Does PM Modi’s MAGA+MIGA=MEGA Equation Mean?