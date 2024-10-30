The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended their two-day winning streak on Wednesday, closing in the negative territory amid mixed signals from global markets.

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended their two-day winning streak on Wednesday, closing in the negative territory amid mixed signals from global markets.

The BSE Sensex fell by 426.85 points, or 0.53%, finishing at 79,942.18. Similarly, the Nifty50 dropped 125.99 points, or 0.51%, to close at 24,340.85.

Out of the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 31 closed lower, with notable declines from Cipla, Shriram Finance, Infosys, HDFC Life Insurance Company, and Trent, experiencing losses of up to 4.03%.

On the other hand, the gainers were led by Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer Products, Hero MotoCorp, Britannia Industries, and Maruti Suzuki India, with these 19 stocks rising by as much as 3.74% on Wednesday.

MUST READ: Sensex Drops 427 Points; Nifty Closes At 24,340 With Smallcap Stocks Leading The Way