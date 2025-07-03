Sensex Gains Over 330 Points As Nifty Nears 25,550 In Early Trade; Vodafone Idea, Nykaa, Ola Electric Among Top Traded Stocks

Indian stock markets had a strong start on Thursday, with high trade volume in stocks such as Vodafone Idea, Nykaa, Suzlon Energy and Ola Electric. At 10:09, NSE Nifty increased by 95.75 points at 25 549.15, while BSE Sensx scored 332.53 points to shop at 83 742.22, showing strong investor spirit in the early hours of the business.

The most active trade papers on the National Stock Exchange (NSE):

Vodafone Idea (12.05 crore shares traded)

RattanIndia Power (6.99 crore shares)

GTL Infrastructure (4.68 crore shares)

FSN E-Commerce (Nykaa) (4.48 crore shares)

Filatex Fashions (2.96 crore shares)

JP Power (2.70 crore shares)

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. (2.69 crore shares)

Suzlon Energy (2.14 crore shares)

Sagility India Ltd. (2.05 crore shares)

PC Jeweller (2.03 crore shares)

These stocks captured significant market attention due to ongoing sectoral developments and investor interest in momentum-based trading.

Gainers and Losers in the Nifty Index

In terms of price performance, the Nifty index showed a strong bias toward the bulls. The top gainers included:

Asian Paints Ltd. (up 1.44%)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (up 1.38%)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) (up 1.32%)

Hindalco Industries Ltd. (up 1.11%)

ICICI Bank Ltd. (up 1.10%)

These companies benefited from a combination of positive institutional buying, sector-specific news, and improved global market sentiment.

On the other hand, a few heavyweight stocks were under pressure during the morning trade:

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (down 1.43%)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (down 1.42%)

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. (down 1.08%)

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (down 0.95%)

Trent Ltd. (down 0.70%)

The deficit in these counters was attributed to the profit booking and short -term technical reforms, when analysts visited some cooling after recent rallies.

Market spirit and wide reference

The initial market reflects a better investor spirit supported by global trends and domestic economic optimism. Businesses also look at developments around the Indo-USA trade agreement, which are expected to influence the equity flow and global customs dynamics.

The presence of retail activity in shares with small capital and power sector, such as Rattanindia Power and JP Power, speculative and turnaround stories indicate retail in stories.

Meanwhile, the high amounts of the Ola electric mobility are seen as a sign of increasing interest in the pure mobility field, especially with shares related to electric vehicles in 2024.

Market experts suggest that today’s speed is strong, global crude oil prices, foreign institutional investors and business agreements may remain instability based on updates.

Investors are recommended to be careful and focus on quality shares with strong basic things, as short -term fluctuations can continue in the sector.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

