Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Sensex Muted At 81,500; Nifty Holds 24,600; Financials, IT Stocks Weigh

On the Nifty 50, 29 out of the 50 stocks in the benchmark indices were trading higher, with gains led by UltraTech Cement.

Sensex Muted At 81,500; Nifty Holds 24,600; Financials, IT Stocks Weigh

Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading in a narrow range on Wednesday, reflecting weak global cues.

By 10 AM, the BSE Sensex had gained 69.15 points, or 0.08%, reaching 81,579.20, while the Nifty 50 was up by 31.50 points, or 0.13%, at 24,641.55.

After the opening, more than half of the 30 stocks in the BSE Sensex were in the green, with UltraTech Cement leading the gains (up 2.04%), followed by Nestle India, Adani Ports & SEZ, Maruti Suzuki India, and Infosys. On the downside, HCLTech saw a decline of 0.57%, with losses also seen in ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank.

On the Nifty 50, 29 out of the 50 stocks were in the positive, with UltraTech Cement leading the pack with a 2.54% increase. Grasim Industries, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products, and Hero MotoCorp also saw gains. However, Dr. Reddy’s dropped by 1.03%, and HCLTech, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, and ICICI Bank saw modest losses.

Sector-wise, the Nifty Bank and Financial Services indices were the biggest laggards, falling 0.28% and 0.27%, respectively, while the IT index dropped by 0.08%.

