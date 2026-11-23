The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, November 23, as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty came under heavy selling pressure, wiping out Rs 5.33 lakh crore in investor wealth. The sudden decline came after a strong rally in recent weeks, prompting investors to book profits at higher levels. Weakness in banking and metal stocks, concerns over global markets and the rupee’s movement against the US dollar further dampened investor sentiment. The sharp correction has raised concerns among market participants. But what triggered the sudden market downturn? Here are the key reasons behind the fall.

Profit Booking After A Strong Market Rally

One of the biggest reasons behind the market decline was profit booking. The Nifty 50 had gained more than 10% in November and was on course to deliver its strongest monthly performance since 2020. Following the sharp rally, investors chose to lock in their gains rather than wait for further upside. Selling pressure intensified as traders booked profits in stocks that had delivered substantial returns in recent weeks.

Heavy Selling In Banking And Metal Stocks

Banking and metal stocks also contributed to the market downturn. Several heavyweight shares witnessed selling pressure, dragging benchmark indices lower. The weakness in major banking stocks affected overall market sentiment, while investors also reduced their exposure to stocks that had rallied sharply during the recent market recovery.

Rupee Depreciation Adds To Market Concerns

The rupee’s movement against the US dollar remained another concern for investors. Currency depreciation can increase import costs, particularly for companies dependent on overseas purchases. A weaker rupee can also fuel inflationary concerns and affect foreign investor sentiment, adding pressure to domestic equities.

Global Market Uncertainty Weighs On Sentiment

Uncertainty in global markets and concerns surrounding US interest rates further contributed to cautious trading. Investors remained watchful of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook. Expectations of higher interest rates could attract foreign capital towards American assets, potentially putting pressure on emerging markets such as India.

What Should Investors Watch Next?

Market participants will closely monitor global cues, foreign institutional investor activity, currency movements and upcoming economic developments to assess the market’s direction.

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