Sensex, Nifty End In Green Despite Fed Caution: What’s Fueling Market Optimism?

The Indian equity benchmarks ended up on Thursday, but their gains did not reflect the underlying market weakness. The BSE Sensex surged by 273.55 points, or 0.35 percent, to end at 77,928.15, whereas the Nifty 50 Index gained 66.95 points, or 0.28 percent, to settle at 24,317.15. The cautious mood of the market was due to the US Fed’s decision to maintain rates steady, while the June quarterly profits reported by some firms buoyed sentiments. However, the gain in the market was seen in selected stocks.

Broader Market Weak Even As Benchmark Indices Rise

Both markets saw their breadth weak. In the NSE, 1,326 stocks made gains and 1,975 fell. In the BSE, 1,691 stocks went up and 2,526 fell. From the statistics above, it is clear that despite the Sensex and Nifty closing in positive territory, many stocks closed down.

The top gainer among the 50 stocks in the Nifty was Mahindra and Mahindra, which went up 2.26%. Other gainers include Coal India, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki and TMPV. On the other hand, the biggest faller is Adani Ports, which dropped by 3.38%. HDFC Life, Shriram Finance, SBI Life and Jio Financial Services are some other stocks that ended in the negative region.

Some heavy stocks like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Larsen and Toubro helped the index in staying in positive territory.

Fed Decision And Earnings Drive Investor Sentiment

The world markets stayed cautious as the US Fed did not change the interest rate. Although the move was well anticipated, investors were attentive to the Fed’s comments regarding the inflation and interest rate outlook. The lack of clarity affected the investor sentiments, resulting in the fall of Wall Street overnight and the lack of consensus among Asian markets.

At home, the current June quarter earnings season helped the Indian markets to cope with negative global signals. Solid performances by Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel and Vedanta made investors concentrate on individual stocks. Despite the lack of participation from other market players, strong earnings kept driving investments in certain sectors.

The rupee and crude oil prices also stayed on investors’ radar. Elevated crude prices continue to be a key risk for inflation and India’s import bill, while currency movements remain important for foreign investment flows.

According to Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, subdued global cues following the Fed’s policy decision kept investors cautious, although strong domestic earnings prevented a sharper correction in the market.

What Investors Will Watch Next

Market participants will now shift their focus to the next round of June quarter earnings, which are expected to drive stock-specific action over the coming sessions. Investors will also monitor global market trends, crude oil prices and foreign investment activity for fresh direction.

The other important catalyst in the coming days would be the Monetary Policy announcement by Reserve Bank of India. It is expected that repo rate will be left untouched and comments from RBI on inflation and growth would be eagerly awaited. Until then, earnings are likely to continue being the major catalyst for Indian stocks.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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