Sensex, Nifty Fall Despite IT Rally: What’s Behind Today’s Stock Market Weakness?

The Indian stock market ended marginally lower today, July 28, as strong buying in information technology (IT) stocks failed to offset heavy selling in FMCG, banking and select PSU counters. The benchmark indices traded in a narrow range through the day, with investors remaining cautious despite softer crude oil prices and easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

BSE Sensex ended down by 69.86 points or 0.09% at 76,765.92. In addition, the NSE Nifty 50 dropped by 10.60 points or 0.04% to 23,985.35. Moreover, the Nifty Bank index closed in negative territory by falling

IT Stocks Lead The Market

The tech stocks continued to be the most outstanding performers for the entire trading session.

TCS became the top performer on the Nifty 50 index, gaining 4.46% to reach ₹2,398. The stock Eternal gained 3.94% while Tech Mahindra gained 3.49%. Nestle India recorded a gain of 3.19% while Cipla gained 2.67%.

These sharp gains pushed the BSE Focused IT Index by 3.44% to become the best performing sector for the day.

However, the gains in the technology stocks could not help the benchmark indexes from further falls.

HUL, BEL And Banking Stocks Drag Indices

Pressure continued to be applied to stocks from the FMCG, PSU, and banking sectors.

Hindustan Unilever emerged as the worst performer among the Nifty stocks, falling by 7.11% to close at ₹2,020. Bharat Electronics or BEL fell by 4.46%, Coal India fell 3.98%, NTPC fell 2.19%, and ICICI Bank fell 1.94%.

The BSE Bankex index closed 0.65% lower for the day.

Broader Market Remains Weak

The broader market also reflected cautious investor sentiment.

The Nifty Next 50 index declined 509.40 points, or 0.70%, to close at 72,087.45, indicating that selling extended beyond the benchmark indices.

Market breadth on the BSE remained negative. A total of 1,626 stocks advanced, while 2,629 stocks declined and 169 remained unchanged, showing that losers comfortably outnumbered gainers during the session.

Most Active Stocks

Some of the highest value traded stocks include Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Eternal, and Hindustan Unilever. Eternal was at the top of the list for volume traded, followed by BEL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Wipro.

What Kept Markets Under Pressure?

Despite the help from the IT counters, the markets continued to be range-bound owing to cautious investors in the face of underperformance of FMCG, banking, and PSU stocks.

Uncertainty in global markets further held back investor sentiments. The falling tensions between nations and softening crude oil prices helped in some way but buying was restricted to a few sectors only.

Closing Bell

Tuesdays’ trade witnessed the opposite tendencies in the market. The technology sector was witnessing heavy buying activity, but steep fall in shares of Hindustan Unilever and negative sentiment in bank and PSU stocks were holding down the benchmark indices. As the breadth of the market continued to remain negative and Nifty closed below 24,000 levels, investors would continue to pay close attention to corporate results and developments abroad.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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