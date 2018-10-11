The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading at 665.45 points down or 1.91 percent at 34095.44 in the morning trade session on Thursday due to a massive slide in global stock markets and falling rupee. Financials dragged Nifty by over 200 points. It traded below the 10,200-mark and was down 266.10 points or 2.54 percent at 10194.

According to reports, Reliance, ICICI Bank, TCS Infosys were among the top the top losers.

Widespread selling pulled down all sectoral indices led by realty, IT, metal and banking, that fell up to 3.66 per cent.

In addition, the Indian currency plummeted to a new low of 74.37 to a USD at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on Thursday morning. The rupee slipped further to quote at an all-time low of 74.45, depreciating 24 paise against the US dollar in the early trade.

The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened lower following a muted trend in global markets.

