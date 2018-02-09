Sensex took yet another plunge on Friday morning when it opened in red after losing more than 500 points while Nifty50 also saw a dip of 169 points. Sensex was trading at 33,849 points while Nifty at 10,407 points. The main reason for the fall in the market is due to the tumbling of Asian markets which witnessed the worst fall of two months earlier in the day after Wall Street suffered yet another significant slide.

Just when it appeared the Indian equity market was getting back on its feet again after witnessing one of the biggest dips in recent years, key equity indices on Friday opened lower by over 500 points after Asian shares took a significant plunge early in the day. Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) traded at 33,891 points at 09:15 AM after opening at 34,002 points, seeing a fall of 521 points or 1.52% from its previous session close.

National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Nifty50 was trading at 10,407 points and was down by 169 points of 1.60%. During the intra-day trading session on Friday, Sensex has touched a maximum of 34,017 points and a minimum of 33,849 points so far. The main reason for the fall in the market is due to the tumbling of Asian markets which witnessed the worst fall of two months earlier in the day after Wall Street suffered yet another significant slide.

US stock market witnessed the second-worst point drop in its history on Thursday after it plunged by more than 1,000 points for the second time this week. The actual dip was of 1,033 points or 4.15% to 23,860 points.

On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty saw an enormous fall after Wall Street and East Asian stock markets triggered a global sell-off. During the day, Sensex alone dipped by over 1,200 points which was one of the biggest falls in recent years. The increasing volatility in the market has spread fears of rising inflation which will ultimately result in frequent US central bank rate hikes.