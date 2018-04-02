The market has ended its first session of the fiscal year on a positive note as the Bombay Stock Exchange's Sensex opened gaining 286 points, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty managed to cross above 10,200. Pharma, auto, Information and Technology, infra sectors helped the NSE opened on a positive note. Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Cipla managed to gain on both BSE and NSE, while the ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IOC were the top losers today.

On the second day of the new fiscal year, Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex opened with a positive note gaining 286 points, while the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty managed to cross above 10,200. Sectors like pharma, auto, Information and Technology, and infra helped the helped the National Stock Exchange’s opened on a positive note, last hour recovery helped the Bank Nifty gain some more points. The Sensex is up 286.68 points or 0.87% at 33255.36, while the Nifty is up 98.10 points or 0.97 at 10211.80. Stocks from various companies such as Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Cipla managed to gain on both BSE and NSE, while the ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IOC were the top losers today.

As per founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities Jimeet Modi said, “The market is slowly expected to gain momentum in the month of April and bounce back from lows on the expectation of good numbers.” He added that there is still uncertainty regarding how the United States markets will unfold and the impact of trade wars…but more or less the same has been factored in and therefore the markets should perform better than the majority are expecting on the street.

