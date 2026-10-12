SEPC Limited MD Signs Rs 854.57 Crore Contract with SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant at Contract Signing Ceremony in Burnpur; Consolidated Order Book Crosses Rs 10,000 Crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 12: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), a leading EPC company with established expertise in industrial infrastructure, process plants, water and wastewater management, has announced the signing of the Contract Agreement with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for the Pellet Plant BOP including Civil & Structural works (Pellet Plant Package-2) at SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur, West Bengal. The contract, with a project value of ₹854.57 Crore, was formally signed on October 8, 2026, and follows the Letter of Acceptance received by the Company from SAIL-ISP in August 2026.

The Contract Agreement was signed at SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur, by Mr. Praveen Kumar, Executive Director (Projects), on behalf of SAIL-ISP, and Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director, on behalf of SEPC Limited. The signing took place in the presence of Mr. Surajit Mishra, Director In-charge, Durgapur Steel Plant and IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur, Mr. V.K. Singh, Executive Director (Works), Mr. Jitendra Kumar, Executive Director (Personnel), Mr. Arvin Chandra Goyal, Chief General Manager (Projects), and senior officials of SAIL-ISP.

The package forms part of SAIL-ISP’s 4.08 MTPA Crude Steel Expansion at Burnpur and will be executed on a divisible turnkey basis. Of the total Contract Price of ₹951.60 Crore, Input Tax Credit of ₹97.04 Crore is to be passed on to SAIL, resulting in a net value of ₹854.57 Crore. The facilities are to be commissioned within 32 months from the effective date of the contract, September 3, 2026. M. N. Dastur & Company Pvt. Ltd. is the Engineering and Construction Management Consultant, and MECON Limited is the Procurement and Contract Engineering Services Consultant for the project.

SEPC’s consolidated order book has crossed the ₹10,000 Crore mark, over nine times the Company’s FY26 Total Income of ₹1,085.8 Crore. This milestone provides strong multi-year revenue visibility and reinforces SEPC’s growing presence in large-scale industrial EPC.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director, SEPC Limited, said: “The signing of the Contract Agreement with SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant formalises one of the most significant industrial projects in our portfolio. We thank the SAIL-ISP leadership for their continued confidence in SEPC. The Burnpur expansion is an important part of India’s steel capacity growth, and we are proud to contribute to it. Our focus now is on execution, and we are committed to delivering this package within the stipulated timeline with the highest standards of quality and safety. Crossing ₹10,000 Crore in consolidated order book is a defining milestone for SEPC. It gives us strong revenue visibility for the coming years and the confidence to pursue larger and more complex opportunities across the industrial and infrastructure sectors.”

About SEPC Limited

SEPC Limited (formerly Shriram EPC Limited) is a well-established EPC company offering turnkey solutions across Water & Wastewater, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining sectors. The company specializes in the design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of large and complex infrastructure projects across India.

SEPC serves a wide range of clients, including Central and State Government agencies, and continues to play a key role in India’s infrastructure development.

In FY26, the Company delivered Total Income of ₹1,085.8 Cr, EBITDA of ₹108.9 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹53.5 Cr, against Total Income of ₹646.0 Cr in FY25, with Net Profit more than doubling over the previous year.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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