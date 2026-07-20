LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally

Shanti Educational Initiatives shares jumped over 4% after the company reported a sharp rise in revenue for the March 2026 quarter to Rs 23.17 crore. Here's what drove the rally.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here's What Drove the Rally
Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here's What Drove the Rally

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 15:07 IST

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) stock rallied in today’s session. The shares gained Rs 9 or 4.40 per cent to Rs 213.35 per share from the previous day’s close of Rs 204.35. The stock had opened at Rs 203.75 and hit a high of Rs 216.15 and a low of Rs 201.80 during the trading session.
 
Shares of Shanti Educational Initiatives are near the 52-week high of Rs 240.40.
 
Shanti Educational Initiatives shares were also very sharply higher from their 52-week low of Rs 93.10. For the price there is a huge amount of time. In March 2026, the company reported revenue of Rs 23.17 crore compared to Rs 5.83 crore in the preceding quarter ended December 2025, an increase of almost fourfold.
 
The company’s cost of revenue also rose in the March quarter. It was Rs 17.20 crore, compared to Rs 3.36 crore in the December quarter. Expenses increased largely in line with the sharp rise in revenue in the period.
 

Revenue Trend

Particulars March 2026
Revenue Rs 23.17 crore
Cost of Goods Sold Rs 17.20 crore
Cost of Revenue Rs 17.20 crore
 
The revenue growth is strong but investors should also watch the stock valuation. The company’s price-earnings ratio has been above 50 for the past four trailing quarters, data from the exchange showed.
 
A higher P/E ratio generally means that investors are expecting higher earnings growth in the future compared to companies with a lower P/E. But it also can leave the stock vulnerable if earnings fall short of what the market expects.
 
The stock’s strong rebound from its 52-week low and the sharp jump in revenue in the March quarter appear to have bolstered investor interest. In the upcoming sessions, market participants will see if Shanti Educational Initiatives can sustain its revenue growth and inch closer to its 52-week high.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Small-Cap Stock Elitecon International Gains After SEBI Eases Banking Restrictions; Here’s What Happened

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally
Tags: stock market

RELATED News

Small-Cap Stock Elitecon International Gains After SEBI Eases Banking Restrictions; Here’s What Happened

Why Is Indiabulls Share Price Rising Today? Stock Gains Over 2% as Investors Track Valuation

Tata Technologies Shares Decline After Q1 Results Despite Revenue Growth; Are Brokerages Turning Cautious?

Bank Nifty Falls Over 700 Points Despite Strong Q1 Results; Why Are HDFC Bank, Axis Bank Shares Under Pressure?

Gujarat’s Aadinath Bulk Named Best Private Stage Carrier at Prawaas 5.0

LATEST NEWS

Spain Create FIFA History After World Cup 2026 Final; No Nation Has Ever Achieved This Before | Details Inside

What Is QDENGA Dengue Vaccine? Who Can Take It, How It Works and Side Effects

Balochistan And Rules Of Statehood: Who Recognises A New Country And How It Happens

Why Is Akhilesh Silent Over the Insult to Lord Krishna?

Pooja Meri Jaan Finally Gets OTT Release Date After Nearly Four-Year Delay; Mrunal Thakur-Huma Qureshi Thriller To Stream Soon On…

Bihar Girl Received Death Threat a Day Ago, Then Shot Dead on Her Way to School: Here’s What Police Found

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally

Pregnant Woman, Husband Found Hanging From Tree in Rajasthan; Family Alleges Gang Rape, Murder

882 Punjab Govt School Students Crack NEET-UG 2026, Marking 100% Rise in 2 Years: Harjot Singh Bains

Beyond The Camera: How Oppo Reno 16 Is Using AI To Compete With Samsung And Google

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally
Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally
Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally
Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally

QUICK LINKS