Shanti Educational Initiatives Share Price Surges 4% Today; Here’s What Drove the Rally

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) stock rallied in today’s session. The shares gained Rs 9 or 4.40 per cent to Rs 213.35 per share from the previous day’s close of Rs 204.35. The stock had opened at Rs 203.75 and hit a high of Rs 216.15 and a low of Rs 201.80 during the trading session.

Shares of Shanti Educational Initiatives are near the 52-week high of Rs 240.40.

Shanti Educational Initiatives shares were also very sharply higher from their 52-week low of Rs 93.10. For the price there is a huge amount of time. In March 2026, the company reported revenue of Rs 23.17 crore compared to Rs 5.83 crore in the preceding quarter ended December 2025, an increase of almost fourfold.

The company’s cost of revenue also rose in the March quarter. It was Rs 17.20 crore, compared to Rs 3.36 crore in the December quarter. Expenses increased largely in line with the sharp rise in revenue in the period.

Revenue Trend

Particulars March 2026 Revenue Rs 23.17 crore Cost of Goods Sold Rs 17.20 crore Cost of Revenue Rs 17.20 crore

The revenue growth is strong but investors should also watch the stock valuation. The company’s price-earnings ratio has been above 50 for the past four trailing quarters, data from the exchange showed.

A higher P/E ratio generally means that investors are expecting higher earnings growth in the future compared to companies with a lower P/E. But it also can leave the stock vulnerable if earnings fall short of what the market expects.

The stock’s strong rebound from its 52-week low and the sharp jump in revenue in the March quarter appear to have bolstered investor interest. In the upcoming sessions, market participants will see if Shanti Educational Initiatives can sustain its revenue growth and inch closer to its 52-week high.