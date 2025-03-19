Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Share Market Opening Bell: Welcome to the curious generation of investors and market enthusiasts. Let’s dive into the fresh updates! Wednesday marks the third day of the week and the third day for market enthusiasts to evaluate their investments and assets. On Wednesdays, the market usually keeps a low pace as everyone looks at the […]

Share Market Opening Bell


Share Market Opening Bell: Welcome to the curious generation of investors and market enthusiasts. Let’s dive into the fresh updates!

Wednesday marks the third day of the week and the third day for market enthusiasts to evaluate their investments and assets. On Wednesdays, the market usually keeps a low pace as everyone looks at the bars, having already anticipated the moving graphs. But as we all know, the Indian share market is an uncertain playground, and things can happen quickly. The third day of trading will determine and drive the speculation and anticipation of investors for the next two days before the market closes for the weekend! Happy Wednesday, investors!

With last closing figures, it looks like the bloodbath is over, and for the next two days investors can take a breath of relief. Last week, the market declined and closed in the red. Investors are speculating a volatile market for the entire month ahead.

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on green note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 22,870.90 with +30.65 points at %, Whereas Sensex opened in green at 75,313.00 with +11.74  points at % from previous session. The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction before the week ends. Since yesterday, experts hope positive direction for the market.

 Check top gainers and top losers after the Share Market Opening.

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

  • Top Gainers:
  • MOKSH
  • SINDHUTRAD
  • SILGO
  • GVPTECH
  • UTTAMSUGAR
  • DOLATALGO
  • TTL
  • VADILALIND
  • AUTOIND
  • GRINFRA
  • Top Losers:
  • CENTUM
  • MASTEK
  • KESORAMIND
  • AGSTRA
  • VLEGOV
  • GENSOL
  • MODTHREAD
  • KAVVERITEL
  • S&SPOWER

Share Market On Tuesday

The Indian stock market benchmark indices largely settled in the green. This brought relief to investors and shifted their sentiments towards positivity. The Sensex (index of the top 30 firms) settled at 74,169.95 on Tuesday. The Nifty50 (index of the top 50 firms) settled at 22,508.75.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

