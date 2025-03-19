The IPO opened for public subscription from December 11, 2024, to December 13, 2024. The company concluded the allotments for the IPO on December 16, 2024. Mobikwik listed its shares on both BSE and NSE on December 18, 2024.

Share Price Update: Today marked a green day for the company Mobikwik, as its parent company, One Mobikwik Systems, saw a boost in their stock price. The share rallied by 19%, closing at ₹344.50, which marks a 20% rise from the previous day.

This two-day rally has led the company to register an overall gain of 43%. According to reports, this spike is mainly due to the expiry of the IPO lock-in period, which previously prevented some investors from selling their shares. Despite this rebound, the stock remains well below its highest-ever value and continues to face some selling pressure.

Lets Dig In The History Of Mobikwik IPO-

Procing Of The Issue-

The Mobikwik IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹572 crores. This worth has generated significant attention in the IPO market. This issue consists entirely of 2.05 crore fresh shares, offering investors a significant chance to be part of the company’s growth.

IPO Bidding Dates-

The IPO opened for public subscription from December 11, 2024, to December 13, 2024. The company concluded the allotments for the IPO on December 16, 2024. Mobikwik listed its shares on both BSE and NSE on December 18, 2024.

IPO Price Bands-

The IPO price band was set at ₹279 per share, with the minimum lot size for retail investors being 53 shares. Retail investors needed to invest a minimum of ₹14,045 to participate in the IPO. To avoid the risk of oversubscription, it was recommended that investors bid at the cutoff price, which amounted to ₹14,787.

For Small and Medium Investors (sNII)– Minimum investment was for 14 lots (742 shares), totaling ₹2,07,018.

For the Big-NII (bNII)- Minimum lot size was 68 lots (3,604 shares), requiring an investment of ₹10,05,516.

ALSO READ: India's February Trade Surplus Signals Major Downside Risk For Current Account Deficit For FY25