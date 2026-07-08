SharkNinja Stirs Up Family Fun With Ananya And Chunky Panday In First India Campaign

The father-daughter duo brings their light-hearted family chemistry to a campaign celebrating smarter, easier routines in modern Indian kitchens

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 08: Following its entry into the market in April, SharkNinja APAC has announced a partnership with Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday for its first local campaign in India, featuring Ninja, America’s No. 1 Small Kitchen Appliance Brand*. Rooted in Ninja’s core philosophy to solve real-world problems that others miss, the campaign brings a relatable, humorous intergenerational dynamic to the everyday routines and cooking debates of modern Indian households.

Opening with a playful narrative that sparked buzz across media, the campaign turns Ananya’s “tired of chunky” comment into a product-led reveal. She was not talking about her father, but about the uneven blends and everyday hassle of bulky traditional blenders, setting the stage for the sleek, cordless convenience and smooth performance of the Ninja Blast Portable Blender.

It also addresses the familiar Indian household question of what to make for dinner. In a series of humorous films, Chunky transforms into a “Cooking Ninja,” surprising Ananya with dishes such as biryani and fries, all made in the Ninja Combi 14-in-1 Multicooker. The films showcase how one versatile appliance can help families cook multiple favourites at the same time with greater ease.

“For our first local campaign in India, we wanted partners who could bring warmth, humour, and familiarity to SharkNinja’s story. Ananya and Chunky Panday have a natural chemistry that helps us connect with Indian consumers in a way that feels both relevant and relatable” said Mrunmay Mehta, MD & Country Head – India, SharkNinja APAC.

Speaking on the partnership, Ananya Panday shared, “I really enjoyed working on this campaign because it brought out the relationship I share with my father in such a natural way. We got to be ourselves while doing something we both genuinely enjoy, which is spending time around food and cooking. I’m delighted to be associated with such an iconic global brand in this space.”

Chunky Panday added, “For me, the kitchen has always been a place for conversation, laughter, and shared moments. Doing this campaign with Ananya made it even more special, because our equation brought that same sense of warmth and fun to the screen. I’m thrilled to be associated with Ninja, such an iconic and trusted global brand”

The campaign brings the Ninja Blast and Ninja Combi into familiar Indian kitchen moments, from fresh blends during busy days to meals that bring different preferences to the same table with greater ease.

About SharkNinja APAC

SharkNinja APAC refers to the licensed APAC operations for the Shark and Ninja brands. Focused on bringing globally recognised, problem-solving products to local consumers, SharkNinja APAC supports the growth of these brands across the region and is committed to delivering innovation that positively impacts everyday life.

Shark and Ninja products are now available on www.sharkninja.in, Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

(Source: Circana LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Kitchen Appliances by Item, Dollar Sales, 52 WE Jan 3, 2026 (Model: FS301))

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)