Shillong Teer is an archery contest organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Know complete details on the same and where to check the score.

The Shillong Teer is an archery contest organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. A total of 12 archery clubs are involved in this contest. Today’s results, which have been announced, can be found here.

In Meghalaya alone, there are several ticket centres throughout the state with tickets being on sale from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while the archery show starts just as the sale of tickets end, precisely at 3:30 p.m. The contest is held every day the whole year except Sunday.

There is also a lot of betting that goes with the competition. The gambler is supposed to correctly guess the last two digits of the number of arrows that are let loose every day. If guessed right, then the gambler wins. According to local tradition, the guess must be made on the basis of the dream the gambler had while sleeping. For information about what number each dream represents, view the whole list here.

The first round begins at 3:45 p.m. while the second one starts at 4:45 p.m. 300 to 1,000 arrows are fired each day by archers.

Other Teer such as the Khanapara Teer and the Juwai Teer is also well known. The cost of each ticket ranges from ₹1 to ₹100, with more than 5,000 counters to buy them from.

The contest and lottery are quite popular because of the archery traditions and bets from all over India are accepted. Although it is difficult to estimate, it is believed that crores of rupees are made by all of the bookies combined and ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore is given out to winners in the course of just one day.

