Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Shocking Truth: LinkedIn Co-Founder Claims Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Belong In Startups

Shocking Truth: LinkedIn Co-Founder Claims Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Belong In Startups

LinkedIn co-founder, has always been candid about his views on work-life balance. Despite growing conversations about work-life balance and wellness in the workplace, especially after the pandemic, Hoffman’s views remain steadfast.

Shocking Truth: LinkedIn Co-Founder Claims Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Belong In Startups

Shocking Truth: LinkedIn Co-Founder Claims Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Belong In Startups


In a bold revelation, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman shared something about the company’s early days. Employees were expected to keep working from home after dinner with their families! These resurfaced comments stir up controversy, showcasing Hoffman’s radical stance on work-life balance in the startup world.

Hoffman’s shocking words reveal a no-compromise work culture, where personal time often takes a back seat to the startup hustle. His stance challenges the very idea of work-life balance, leaving many to wonder if relentless dedication is the true price of startup success!

What Did The LinkedIn Co-Founder Say?

Statements from various company founders often go viral, especially when they talk about work-life balance, personal life, and professional life. These remarks tend to spark a lot of discussions, as they don’t always match the expectations of people aspiring to have a balanced lifestyle.

Many founders advocate for long hours, dedication, and sacrifice, suggesting that achieving business success requires personal life sacrifices. These statements don’t always align with the idea that work-life balance is possible, causing confusion among those who seek to maintain both career and personal happiness.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here Is What Hoffman said

Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder, has always been candid about his views on work-life balance. Reflecting on the early days of LinkedIn, Hoffman shared in a podcast appearance last year, “When we started LinkedIn, we started with people who had families. So we said, sure, go home have dinner with your family. Then, after dinner with your family, open up your laptop and get back in the shared work experience and keep working.”

This approach highlights the demanding culture that helped LinkedIn grow before its acquisition by Microsoft in 2016 for $26.2 billion. Hoffman’s emphasis on a relentless work ethic was critical to the company’s success, and he continues to believe that it’s non-negotiable.

“If I ever hear a founder talking about, ‘this is how I have a balanced life’-they’re not committed to winning,” Hoffman told Stanford University’s “How to Start a Startup” class in 2014.

Despite growing conversations about work-life balance and wellness in the workplace, especially after the pandemic, Hoffman’s views remain steadfast. He reaffirmed his stance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, saying, “Work-life balance is not the start-up game.” For Hoffman, success demands unwavering commitment, no matter the cost.

Also Read: Ram Navami 2025: Transform Your Life with the Powerful Lessons from Lord Shri Ram

Filed under

LinkedIn

Sri Lanka Has A Special P

Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’: PM Modi...
newsx

PM Modi Receives Prestigious Mithra Vibhushana Medal From Sri Lanka
newsx

Etihad Unveils The World’s Priciest One-Way Airline Ticket At Approximately 55 Lakh
Shocking Truth: LinkedIn

Shocking Truth: LinkedIn Co-Founder Claims Work-Life Balance Doesn’t Belong In Startups
newsx

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq’s Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance
newsx

Tilak Varma’s Retire Out Decision: The Unexpected Person Behind The Call, Not Hardik Pandya
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’: PM Modi In Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’: PM Modi...

PM Modi Receives Prestigious Mithra Vibhushana Medal From Sri Lanka

PM Modi Receives Prestigious Mithra Vibhushana Medal From Sri Lanka

Etihad Unveils The World’s Priciest One-Way Airline Ticket At Approximately 55 Lakh

Etihad Unveils The World’s Priciest One-Way Airline Ticket At Approximately 55 Lakh

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq’s Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance

Watch: Shocking! Imam-Ul-Haq’s Jaw Broken In Freak Accident, Rushed To Hospital In Ambulance

Tilak Varma’s Retire Out Decision: The Unexpected Person Behind The Call, Not Hardik Pandya

Tilak Varma’s Retire Out Decision: The Unexpected Person Behind The Call, Not Hardik Pandya

Entertainment

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premise, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premise, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited Comeback

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Update: Salman Khan Meets V Vijayendra Prasad, Fans Get Hopeful For Long-Waited

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Who Is Russell Brand? British Comedian Charged With Multiple Sex Offences

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Film And TV

Vani Rani Tamil Serial Actor Ravikumar Menon Dies In Chennai; Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Dhanush’s ‘Idli Kadai’ Gets New Release Date: Set For October 1 Theatrical Premiere

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture