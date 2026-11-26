Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26: Shoper Buildtech LLP has announced the launch of LUMERA High Street, a premium commercial and lifestyle destination in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, with 360 PropGuide LLP as its strategic development partner. Located at the intersection of 50-metre and 30-metre-wide roads, the project brings together retail, dining, lifestyle spaces and studio suites through a leasing-led commercial strategy.

Siddharth Vihar’s emerging retail opportunity

Siddharth Vihar has emerged as a growing residential micro-market in Delhi-NCR, supported by its proximity to Indirapuram, NH-9, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Noida’s employment corridors. While large residential communities have transformed the area, organised neighbourhood retail infrastructure is still evolving.

According to the project team’s market assessment, LUMERA has an estimated addressable catchment of over 50,000 families within a 3-kilometre radius, including existing and upcoming residential developments. As occupancy grows, this population could generate recurring demand for cafés, restaurants, groceries, fashion, fitness, wellness and everyday services. LUMERA has been conceptualised around this opportunity, with an emphasis on creating a destination that residents can visit regularly.

A corner location designed for retail visibility

The development offers approximately 250 metres of combined frontage across two wide roads, with nearly 80% of its retail shops planned to face the external road network, according to the project team. This configuration prioritises storefront visibility, accessibility and branding opportunities for businesses.

The architectural concept features contemporary glazing, prominent storefronts and an approximately 5.5-metre ground-floor height, allowing flexibility for premium retail interiors and displays. Retail and dining spaces are complemented by studio suites, planned parking and vertical circulation facilities.

A leasing-led commercial strategy

LUMERA places leasing considerations at the centre of its commercial planning. The project team is in discussions with established brands across food and beverages, lifestyle retail, convenience and other relevant categories to explore potential leasing opportunities.

A significant proportion of the commercial inventory is intended to be supported through coordinated leasing initiatives, with selected spaces available for businesses seeking self-use. The team also intends to facilitate property management, with a focus on a complementary tenant mix and recurring customer footfall.

Ground-floor retail starts at Rs.35,000 per square foot

Ground-floor retail spaces have been introduced at a starting price of Rs.35,000 per square foot. The project team’s market outlook identifies a potential price level of up to Rs.60,000 per square foot for premium ground-floor spaces around possession, depending on residential occupancy growth, commercial demand, project execution and leasing progress.

An integrated strategic development partnership

Shoper Buildtech LLP is the developer and promoter of LUMERA, while 360 PropGuide LLP brings multidisciplinary expertise across the project lifecycle. Its involvement extends beyond conventional sales and marketing mandates to include market research, feasibility assessment, project conceptualisation, architectural planning coordination, construction planning and oversight, retail category planning, leasing strategy, brand positioning, marketing and sales.

The partnership integrates market intelligence with design and execution, enabling commercial considerations to inform the development from its conceptualisation stage.

Siddharth Vihar’s next favourite place

With its neighbourhood-focused approach, LUMERA aims to bring shopping, dining and lifestyle experiences closer to residents while creating opportunities for retail businesses in an expanding consumer market. Its brand promise captures that ambition: LUMERA — Siddharth Vihar’s Next Favourite Place.

For project information, commercial space availability and leasing enquiries, visit www.lumerahighstreet.com

Project RERA: UPRERAPRJ980977/11/2026 | www.up-rera.in

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