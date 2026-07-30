Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier

You may now have a little more flexibility when you buy a smartphone, order groceries at the last minute, or shop for festive fashion online. Flipkart Group announced the launch of Flipkart Pay Later, a new credit service that allows eligible customers to buy now and pay later through multiple payment options.

The new offering, launched in partnership with PayU Finance, is now available across Flipkart, Myntra and Flipkart Minutes. The new offering brings short-term credit into the checkout process, instead of asking shoppers to arrange the financing separately.

More than “Buy now, pay later”

Unlike a regular credit card or a single deferred payment option, Flipkart Pay Later offers customers three options to repay depending on the size of their purchase.

Eligible users can choose Pay Later for day-to-day shopping and repay within 30 days. If you’re looking to split costs, there’s Pay in 3 option, which divides the bill into three instalments. For expensive purchases such as smart phones, home appliances, electronics or furniture, customers can opt to pay through EMIs ranging from three to 12 months.

The service is intended to operate across both small-value, high-frequency purchases and larger-value items that might otherwise require a bigger upfront payment, the company explains.

Where Can Customers Use It?

Facility is available on Flipkart, Myntra and Flipkart Minutes while shopping. It also has categories like fashion, beauty, home products and general merchandise, on top of electronics, and gives customers the option to choose a repayment option at checkout if they are eligible.

The move is a sign of a growing trend in e-commerce: payment flexibility is fast becoming as important as discounts and faster deliveries.

How Does Flipkart Decide Who Gets Credit?

The lending is powered by PayU Finance, the NBFC arm of PayU, which is the licensed lender for the programme.

PayU Finance is responsible for lending and risk management, while Flipkart Finance manages customer relationships and leverages its commerce intelligence to support credit decisions.

The company said eligibility is determined by a range of factors including a customer’s transaction history, shopping behaviour and other platform signals as well as multiple data sources. It says the aim is to extend credit responsibly, without leading to over-borrowing.

Flipkart also confirmed that PayU Finance is the first lending partner under the programme and more financial institutions are expected to join as the offering expands.

Why This Is Important To Online Shoppers

Embedded finance is now an integral part of India’s digital shopping ecosystem. Customers are now able to obtain financing while they are on the purchase journey, rather than applying for a separate loan or only relying on credit cards.