LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier

Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier

Flipkart has launched the 'Pay Later' credit service, offering up to 30 days for repayment and EMI options. Facility is available on Flipkart, Myntra and Flipkart Minutes while shopping. Here's how it works, repayment options, eligibility criteria, and whether it can make online shopping more affordable.

Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier
Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 13:52 IST

You may now have a little more flexibility when you buy a smartphone, order groceries at the last minute, or shop for festive fashion online. Flipkart Group announced the launch of Flipkart Pay Later, a new credit service that allows eligible customers to buy now and pay later through multiple payment options.
 
The new offering, launched in partnership with PayU Finance, is now available across Flipkart, Myntra and Flipkart Minutes. The new offering brings short-term credit into the checkout process, instead of asking shoppers to arrange the financing separately.
 

More than “Buy now, pay later”

 
Unlike a regular credit card or a single deferred payment option, Flipkart Pay Later offers customers three options to repay depending on the size of their purchase.
 
Eligible users can choose Pay Later for day-to-day shopping and repay within 30 days. If you’re looking to split costs, there’s Pay in 3 option, which divides the bill into three instalments. For expensive purchases such as smart phones, home appliances, electronics or furniture, customers can opt to pay through EMIs ranging from three to 12 months.
 
The service is intended to operate across both small-value, high-frequency purchases and larger-value items that might otherwise require a bigger upfront payment, the company explains.
 

Where Can Customers Use It?

 
Facility is available on Flipkart, Myntra and Flipkart Minutes while shopping. It also has categories like fashion, beauty, home products and general merchandise, on top of electronics, and gives customers the option to choose a repayment option at checkout if they are eligible.
 
The move is a sign of a growing trend in e-commerce: payment flexibility is fast becoming as important as discounts and faster deliveries.
 

How Does Flipkart Decide Who Gets Credit?

 
The lending is powered by PayU Finance, the NBFC arm of PayU, which is the licensed lender for the programme.
 
PayU Finance is responsible for lending and risk management, while Flipkart Finance manages customer relationships and leverages its commerce intelligence to support credit decisions.
 
The company said eligibility is determined by a range of factors including a customer’s transaction history, shopping behaviour and other platform signals as well as multiple data sources. It says the aim is to extend credit responsibly, without leading to over-borrowing.
 
Flipkart also confirmed that PayU Finance is the first lending partner under the programme and more financial institutions are expected to join as the offering expands.
 

Why This Is Important To Online Shoppers

 
Embedded finance is now an integral part of India’s digital shopping ecosystem. Customers are now able to obtain financing while they are on the purchase journey, rather than applying for a separate loan or only relying on credit cards.
 
This will probably provide more leeway to consumers when they plan out their month’s expenses. On the e-commerce platforms’ side, this may push purchases in categories where the high cost often dictates the timing of purchase. Flipkart Pay Later itself signifies the trend towards digital credit, which may also be blurring the boundaries of shopping and finance on the e-commerce platform.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier
Tags: flipkart

RELATED News

XLRI Jamshedpur Hosts Successful FULCRUM 6.0: A Conclave on Disruption, Resilience, and Transformation in Consulting

MV Electrosystems IPO Day 1: Retail Investors Are Rushing In, But Should You Follow?

ITR Filing As Freelancer? Don’t Miss These Key Tax Rules And Filing Mistakes

Redington Share Price Hits Record High After Q1 Results: What’s Fueling the Rally Beyond Apple Sales?

US Fed Keeps Rates Steady, But Sends A Fresh Warning: What It Means For India

LATEST NEWS

Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier

What Is Brahma Muhurat? The Sacred Pre-Dawn Time Behind The Ramayana Trailer Launch

Who Is Keziah Thomas? Meet The 22-Year-Old Kerala Composer Who Won Two Prestigious Cannes Honours For Milo

Michael Olise Vacation Video Goes Viral: France Star Parties With Bikini-Clad Women After Record-Breaking FIFA World Cup 2026 | WATCH

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Silver Medalist Murali Sreeshankar? Once Told He’d Never Jump Again

How Much Cash Was Seized From Ram Temple Donation Funds? Letter Sheds Light on Pre-FIR Action

Navi Mumbai Guard Apologises After ‘Won’t Speak Marathi’ Row, MNS Demands He Be Removed From Duty

Neeraj Chopra At Commonwealth Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Indian Javelin Throw Star, Check Time, Event Qualification Parameter, Live Streaming Details and More

Brazil vs India Football Match 2026: Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil Likely to Face India in Historic Kolkata Friendly — Report

Where Is Sunny Leone’s Restaurant? Inside Chica Loca in Noida: Menu, Prices, Timings, Location, Co-owner and Must-Try Dishes

Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier
Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier
Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier
Shopping On Flipkart? This New Pay Later Credit Service Could Make Online Purchase Easier

QUICK LINKS