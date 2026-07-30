Shopping On Instagram? Kerala Consumer Court’s Rs 36,880 Verdict Is A Warning For Buyers And Sellers

These days people are often shopping for clothes directly through Instagram — specifically when trying to buy that special birthday or party outfit — but a recent order by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kollam, should serve as a caution that just because the transaction happens through Instagram or WhatsApp, the seller is not automatically off the hook in any legal trouble that might arise out of the sale.

An Instagram-based boutique has been asked to pay Rs 36,880 to a Kerala woman for failing to deliver one of the two dresses she had ordered for a family wedding despite taking the full payment, an order passed by the commission on July 17, 2026, said. The case also reiterated that purchases made through social media are entitled to the same legal protection as any other online or offline transaction under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

A Wedding Purchase That Went to Court

Devi Priya R, a Kollam-based assistant professor, placed an order for two dresses on April 10, 2025, with a seller based in Ernakulam, Alankritha Boutique, after they were advertised on her feed on Instagram Stories in February that year.

She made a payment of Rs 3,760 to the seller via Google Pay on February 13 and 14, 2025, in anticipation of getting the delivery of both dresses before the wedding of a close relative.

First, she had received assurances the dresses would be delivered by the last week of April. When this time expired, she was informed they would arrive by the first week of May. On May 10, she was advised that the dresses had already been dispatched and would arrive the next day.

Instead May 14 saw the arrival of one dress; the other never arrived

With the wedding fast approaching, Devi Priya had to shell out more money and buy another dress, adding to her expenses and inconvenience.

Refund Never Came; Boutique Asked Her To ‘File A Case’

The complaint said that despite multiple calls and messages, the boutique did not deliver the rest of the dress or return the money.

The seller promised to return 50% of the amount by June 10, 2025, but did not keep the promise.

In a WhatsApp voice call on May 21, the complainant said she was informed she would not receive a refund and was free to take legal action if she wanted.

Eventually, she went to the consumer commission.

The boutique notably declined to take part in the proceedings. The commission received the legal notice back with the postal endorsement “Unclaimed” and the commission found that to be valid service. The matter was heard ex parte, since the seller did not appear or file a reply.

The commission relied on Google Pay receipts, electronic communications and other records submitted by the complainant as uncontested evidence.

Consumer Law Applies Even To Instagram Sellers

In the course of deciding the case, the commission made an observation which has far-reaching implications for India’s fast-growing social commerce market. The provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, shall also apply to consumer transactions carried out through social media platforms. “Consumer transactions carried on through social media platforms are equally governed by the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. A seller who receives consideration through an online platform cannot evade liability by failing to supply the goods or by avoiding communication with the consumer after receiving payment,” the commission said on July 17.

The commission held that by accepting the payment, the seller was under a legal obligation either to deliver the goods within the time promised or to refund the money if delivery could not be made.

The report observed that the non-delivery of one dress, delay in delivery of the other dress despite repeated assurances, and retention of the consumer’s money amounted to a deficiency in service as well as an unfair trade practice.

Compensation Ordered

The commission ordered the boutique to pay a total of Rs 36,880, which includes:

A Rs 1,880 refund for an undelivered dress.

Rs 25,000 towards compensation for deficiency in service, unfair trade practice, mental agony and inconvenience.

Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

The amount is to be paid within 45 days, failing which it will attract 9% annual interest until the time such amount is paid.

Implications for Instagram Shoppers

Consumers don’t lose their rights just because they buy through Instagram DMs or WhatsApp chats, say legal experts.

Explaining the legal position, Raj Ramachandran, Partner, JSA, said, “Section 2(7) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, defines a “consumer” as any person who buys any goods for consideration. The definition also includes offline or online transactions through electronic means.”

He further added, “Even an online transaction would constitute a valid contract based on the basic principles of offer, acceptance, and lawful consideration as per the Indian Contract Act, 1872.”